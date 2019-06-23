Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) wants to take down President Donald Trump. Booker tossed his hat in the 2020 presidential race earlier this year, which may or may not have been surprising to you, considering all the times he's lashed out at the president. If you're not familiar, here are a few of Cory Booker's quotes about Donald Trump that are seriously heated and reflect their history with each other.

They're interesting, too, because it wasn't always like this. Back in July 2016, Booker responded to mean comments made by Trump with love. Trump tweeted on July 25, 2016, "If Cory Booker is the future of the Democratic Party, they have no future! I know more about Cory than he knows about himself." According to CNN, the tweet was in response to a speech the senator gave to the Democratic National Convention, in which he commented on the president's views on immigration, and his comments about women and people with disabilities.

But instead of sending a jab back at the president, Booker got emotional. "I love Donald Trump," the senator said on CNN's New Day on July 25, 2016. "I don't want to answer his hate with hate. I'm going to answer it with love. I'm not going to answer his darkness with darkness."

Unfortunately, that didn't last long. Here are five instances where the senator laid out his apparent true feelings about Trump.

"The way he's talking is making people afraid." Sergio Flores/Getty Images News/Getty Images Booker seems to agree with the political observers who have long criticized Trump's rhetoric, saying it is "inflammatory" and "dangerous," fuels racial divides, and encourages political violence. During an appearance on MSNBC's Hardball in March 2019, the congressman said Trump's language "hurts people," per NBC News. "His language is causing pain and fear. The way he's talking is making people afraid," he continued. Then Booker really went in, suggesting that Trump lacks "moral authority, saying: We have a president that can’t stand up with any moral authority and remind us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and it’s despicable. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the remark. Well, then.

"He's been empowering hate." Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So, Booker hasn't explicitly called Trump a racist, but he's gotten pretty close. While speaking at a campaign event on March 1, 2019, for example, the senator said the president uses race to "divide Americans." He said, per Yahoo: Donald Trump has been using race … as a way to divide Americans. He’s been attacking people. He’s been using racist policies and language. He’s been empowering hate. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the remark. Booker also reportedly brought out receipts, highlighting FBI data showing that racial crimes spiked during Trump's first year in office, because nothing proves a point like those things.

Get Him Out Of Here. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images It's no secret that several politicians want Trump removed from office. Impeachment talks only grew in the wake of the release of the Mueller report on the investigation into Russian election meddling. Though the report found no collusion, it did conclude that the Trump 2016 presidential campaign had expected to benefit from Russian election meddling and expressly noted that it did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice. The White House did not return Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on the report. Special Counsel Robert Mueller elaborated on his findings in public remarks on May 29, telling the press that charging Trump with a crime was “not an option" because of a Justice Department policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president. "That is unconstitutional,” he said, in reference to possible charges. Mueller went on to say that “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing," which seemed to some as if he was calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings. As of publication, Trump has not been formally accused of nor charged with any crime, and no serious impeachment proceedings have begun. Booker (along with several others) quickly shared his support for the measure. "Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately," he tweeted on May 29.