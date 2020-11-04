Regardless of the 2020 presidential election outcome, there have been several congressional race results worth celebrating. One major victory comes for Democratic candidate Cori Bush in Missouri in the House of Representatives against Republican candidate Anthony Rogers. Bush's victory is an immensely historic one, as she becomes the first Black congresswoman for the state. All in all, she's proved herself a fierce leader through and through in the months leading up to the election, and rest assured, Bush's dress for her historic win is every bit as fierce.

In her photo she shared announcing her win on Nov. 3, Bush stands tall in a gorgeous black peplum dress, sparkling pointed-toe heels, and what appears to be a black face mask covered in rhinestones. Her braids swing behind her as she poses under a large painting of Shirley Chisholm, who represented New York as the first Black woman ever elected to the United States Congress. A powerful photo commemorating an even more powerful win.

Supporters of Bush floated on a high on election night as votes rolled in and secured her victory by a landslide. She brings with her an impressive resume and proven hunger to support her district's constituents, particularly Black communities, and she's set her sights on a number of progressive policies, like criminal justice reform; police reform; and education and healthcare for all, according to ABC News.

"I'm taking my own lived experience to Congress, and what so many people in my community have gone through where they have felt, you know, neglected, under-represented, just not heard," she told Good Morning America earlier in 2020. "I'm not going to stop being an activist just because I'll be in Congress.”

Bush is no stranger to Missourians. She gained increased notoriety as a fervent activist following the 2014 death of 18-year-old Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson. She's also a nurse, bringing an added, necessary layer of healthcare perspective to the House, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. "I am the first nurse going to Congress from Missouri — in the middle of a pandemic. Nurses all across the country have risked their lives to save others," Bush tweeted on election night. "Working class people need representatives who look like them and who have experienced their struggles. I am that champion."