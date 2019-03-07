Many millennials, like you, love to travel. You're passionate about going to new and exciting places around the world, even if they require taking a long flight. You even love the process of packing (and inevitably, unpacking) your suitcase, being mindful of the fact that you'll need room for souvenirs. But, what stands in between you and the love of your life is one thing: your bank account. It reminds you that you have bills to pay, and can't afford to leave your apartment for months of excursions and beautiful plates of food. Well, let me give you the 4-1-1 and see if it changes things: Contiki will pay your rent if you visit the Seven Wonders of the World with them. Want to go?

Before you give me an answer, let me pose another question. What do you love most about travel? I know that's a pretty loaded thing to ask, but there might be a few ideas running through your head as to why you adore hopping on planes and getting passport stamps so much. You may be imagining moments from your latest trips, when you watched the sun set over the waves of the West Coast, or when you laughed over authentic Italian pasta and gelato with your best friends. (Can we hit the repeat button those memories, please?)

Truth is, traveling is a lot like falling in love. You can't quite put your excited and nervous emotions into concrete words. The only thing you know is how it inspires you and makes you want to do even more amazing things with the rest of your life. It can also push you outside of your comfort zone a bit, to explore and discover places that pictures can't even recreate.

So, it's really no question that you want to travel and see the Seven Wonders of the World with Contiki, the leading social travel company for 18 to 35-year-olds. In fact, you're ready to start making plans and gathering your belongings, like, right now. Take a second, though, to scroll through the details before dashing out of your apartment. Everything you need to know is, conveniently, right here.

What's the scoop on seeing the Seven Wonders of the World with Contiki?

Essentially, Contiki realized exactly what holds many millennials back from traveling: paying rent. So, the travel company decided to create a contest that speaks to your wandering soul.

They started by creating trips that would reach the Seven Wonders, which include: the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, Christ the Redeemer, Chichen Itza, Machu Picchu, Petra, and the Colosseum. They launched a new trip that goes through Jordan and Israel, and explores the ancient and historical sights of the Middle East. This completes the Seven Wonders of the World bucket list.

So, if you book all seven trip itineraries with Contiki — to visit each and every one of the Seven Wonders of the World — they will cover your rent while you're on-the-go. (No, you're not dreaming.)

How can you enter the contest with Contiki?

To enter, simply head to the Contiki website and review the seven different trips. Read over the fine print, and check your calendar to make sure that you can fit the Seven Wonders in your busy schedule.

You'll notice that the fine print states that the itineraries are based on availability, and require you to place a $200 deposit on all of the seven trips to save your spot. The trip package doesn't include international flights, accommodations, meals, or transportation in between your itineraries. So, keep that in mind when you're booking and reviewing your finances, too.

In addition, you're still responsible for submitting the rent payments to your landlord or property management company. The deal from Contiki will simply be applied to the overall cost of your trip and deducted like a discount. The rest of the fine print can be read online, along with the trip details.

Why should the Seven Wonders of the World be on your bucket list?

Maybe it's because your Instagram feed is overflowing with pictures of places around the world, brought to you by your favorite influencers, but your bucket list is always growing. In the past year or so, social media may have put destinations like Indonesia, Iceland, and Portugal on your mind. But, let me put the Seven Wonders of the World on your radar right now.

According to Contiki, more than 53 percent of 18 to 35-year-olds haven't seen the Seven Wonders, and 90 percent want to see at least one in 2019. Odds are, you are one of them, and the only reason why you're not going is because you don't realize how magical they really are — how they're worth the extra money.

These places have changed the game for travelers, and revealed such interesting and unique things about our planet and the people who have inhabited it. They are looking glasses into the past, and great sources of inspiration for the future. If you go, you won't just be getting #content for the 'Gram. You'll be getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience, possibly without having to pay rent back home. So, go.