While you and your mom may share a lot of things, according to Dr. Minkin, a common pregnancy misconception is assuming that your pregnancy will be like your mother's. "'My mother had a terrible labor so that I will have a terrible labor' And another one you hear, 'My mother had to have a Caesarean, so I know I'll need one — why bother to go through labor?''

You and your mom may be totally in sync when it comes to clothes, food, or movies, but according to Dr. Minkin, your mother's pregnancy doesn't dictate your own. "We have many things that we can offer women, such as epidurals, which can really help with pain during labor," Dr. Minkin says. "The younger woman may have a much better pelvis than her mom. And also a lot depends on how the baby presents to the pelvis (the position in utero)."

Dr. Minkin also shared a tip from her own doctor. "His answer was a classic, which I still repeat to my patients: 'If at some point during your pregnancy your partner naked, there is a good chance your baby will be born naked.' And I think that's still the only reliable one out there!" Dr. Minkin says.

Pregnancy can be a confusing time. As they say in grade school, it's important to remember that there are no stupid questions. Parsing the real tea from the gossip can be stressful, but checking in with your doctor can provide some much-needed clarity and calm to your new adventure. At the end of the day, if you're planning on starting a family, just remember: You are going to be an amazing parent, and that's no misconception at all.