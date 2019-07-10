Their relationship may not have worked out, but Colton Underwood's quote about Bachelor Nation slut-shaming Hannah Brown shows he still has his ex's back. For those of you who haven't been keeping up with this season of The Bachelorette, let me give you a little backstory on why Brown has been getting slut-shamed by Bachelor Nation. Basically, the hoopla started when, in a trailer aired July 1, Brown told super judgy Luke Parker that she had sex in a wind mill.

Parker tried to give Brown a totally ridiculous ultimatum, pretty much saying that he's out if she's had sex with anyone else. Brown was super not down for his attitude and responds saying, "My husband would never say what you've said to me." Then, as if that one-liner wasn't good enough, she said, "I have had sex and, honestly, Jesus still loves me." Then she walked him to a car saying, “From obviously how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave." He's obvi shocked. Then Brown casually said to the camera, “I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!” You go girl.

Needless to say, the controversial exchange garnered a lot of responses from people both trying to defend her and shame her.

Luckily, her ex and the star of the most recent season of The Bachelor, Underwood has some choice words for any of her haters out there. For those of you who don't remember, Underwood was dragged pretty hard by Bachelor Nation for being a virgin when the show started filming, so he knows what it's like to have your sexuality under attack by the public.

“I mean, listen, there’s no right or wrong in this,” he told People on July 9. “I got slammed for being a virgin, she gets slammed for whatever she’s doing, you know.”

“People have their opinions. They’re entitled to them,” he continued. “I know Hannah. She’s not going to let it affect her. She’s standing up for herself and she’s an incredible person, so deserving of love.”

Underwood isn't the only member of Bachelor Nation to speak up in defense of Brown. Kaitlyn Bristowe, another former star of The Bachelorette, took to Twitter to share her annoyance with people hating on Brown for her whirlwind windmill fling (which, BTW, can she have some credit for that? Seems hard to pull off).

"Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose," she wrote. "Point is, IT’S THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?"

Amen.

And Bristowe didn't stop there. When a fan asked whether or not they should be supporting Brown after she decided to have sex on the windmill, Bristowe was quick to maintain that they absolutely should.

“Of course we should" she wrote in her reply. “Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth.”

And, hey, maybe Brown doesn't even regret what she did. Because you know what? She did nothing wrong.