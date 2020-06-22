Almost a month after announcing his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood is flirting with Madison Prewett on Instagram. Their first exchange took place on a video Prewett posted of herself explaining her ambassadorship for the online Christian community FaithSocial. "I don’t know about y’all but when I look at what is happening around our world, it can be discouraging and difficult to find hope and to know our role in all of it," she began in the caption of the June 18 post. "So because of that, I wanted to share somewhere I’ve been able to find a lot of encouragement and hope recently in my life called FaithSocial. FaithSocial is an online Christian community with believers from all different faith backgrounds coming together. I would love for you to get to experience this encouragement with me."

The video and caption clearly resonated with Underwood, as he commented, "Amen!"

Prewett saw Underwood's comment and replied with the praising hands emoji.

Randolph-Underwood stans cover your ears real quick but... wouldn't Underwood and Prewett, both recent Bachelor Nation alums who are proudly passionate about their Christian faith, be sort of perfect for each other? I can just imagine their cute AF relationship now — no fence-jumping required.

instagram/@tkuser

On June 19, Underwood took to Instagram to share his own musings on faith. "Hope y’all are having a great Friday... I just had my morning coffee and daily reading and it went a little something like this: Glorifying and enjoying God is a higher priority than maintaining a tidy, structured life. Give up your striving to keep everything under control—an impossible task and a waste of precious energy," he wrote alongside a picture of himself sipping coffee on the beach. "That’s why listening to God is so vital for your well-being. Let Him prepare you for the day that awaits you and point you in the right direction. He is with you continually, so don’t be intimidated by fear. Though it stalks you, it cannot harm you, as long as you cling to his hand. Keep your eyes on Him, enjoying Peace in His Presence."

Prewett was clearly a fan of the post as she decided to comment, "so good."

ABC

The Instagram exchange comes almost a month after Underwood announced his split from Randolph on May 29. Alongside a black-and-white image taken from behind of himself and Randolph gazing into the ocean, Underwood wrote:

Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.

Here's to hoping that Underwood and Randolph are both able to move forward.