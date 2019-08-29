Once a Bachelor gives out his final rose, it's typically safe to say that fans have seen the last of him on their TV screens. Not many of these men have returned to TV for new opportunities once they find love on their own show, but one former Bachelor is apparently changing that pattern. Colton Underwood is reportedly getting a TV show unrelated to Bachelor Nation, so let's break down what the public knows about his future rose-less future on television.

After finishing in fourth place on Becca Kufrin's 2018 Bachelorette season, former football player Colton was recruited to be the Season 23 Bachelor. At the end of a dramatic season focusing on Colton's virginity, he and Final Rose pick Cassie Randolph chose to date each other, rather than get engaged, and as of August 2019, they're still going strong. And while he's made it clear that engagement to Cassie is on his mind, Colton explained to Cosmopolitan in a recent interview that his professional endeavors and a possible future on television are also starting to keep him busy.

"I really want my own show," the 27-year-old told the magazine. "Even before I went on The Bachelor, I've been going into hosting and broadcasting."

Colton didn't spill any specific details about the opportunity, but Cosmo did report that his show is definitely happening. For now, the project and what it entails remains a secret, but Colton did allude to it in a previous talk with Elite Daily.

"[I would do a] form of TV, yes; reality shows, no," Colton told Elite Daily about his next career move. "I think my time is up and I’m retiring from the reality TV game, but I’m very, very excited about a future in television, hosting, and sort of having my own creative [input] on a show and concept, so I’m really excited to be working on some things right now, so I’m very, very excited for the future."

According to Cosmo, the show will likely launch in 2020, and Colton is definitely on board with working on both sides of the camera. He told the magazine he was interested in aspects of The Bachelor's production "probably more than anyone [and] asked a lot of questions." Well, he definitely tested the strength of the Bachelor production team by ditching the cameras and jumping the fence.

Colton isn't the first former franchise lead to pursue a TV career outside of Bachelor Nation. In addition to offering podcast and TV commentary on the franchise, Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay works on an ESPN radio show and will co-host the new MTV docu-series Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. In September, Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown will also appear as a Dancing with the Stars cast member. Unlike these ladies, Colton seems reluctant to return to reality TV, but he does appear to share a passion for exploring his interests in another way.

Fans will have to wait and see what Colton has in store for his future. Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres in January 2020.