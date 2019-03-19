Colton & Cassie's Casual Body Language Shows Possible Trouble In Paradise

After a whirlwind press tour, the newest Bachelor Nation couple has decided to treat themselves to rest and relaxation in Cassie Randolph's hometown of Huntington Beach, California. And Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's casual body language tells us a lot about what their dynamic is like when they're just chilling with friends and family, rather than sweating for the cameras during a high-pressure rose ceremony.

On Sunday, March 17, Randolph posted a few photos of her and Underwood hanging out with her family. (He has moved to California to be close to her.) While spending time with a new bae's parents is always a big deal, it's especially significant for this couple. You see, Underwood's first time meeting Randolph's family didn't exactly go so hot. In fact, her dad was so hesitant about the budding relationship that he refused to give Underwood his blessing for Randolph's hand in marriage. Her dad even flew to Portugal to convince his daughter to walk away from the former football player... and it worked. Randolph left the show and Underwood was so heartbroken that he broke up with the other two remaining women, because he felt Randolph was the only one for him.

Ultimately, the two mended their relationship, got back together, and left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend (they chose to skip a proposal during the season finale). In fact, Underwood has even said he now sees Cassie's dad's point of view. “Looking back, I understand where he was coming from,” Underwood recently told People. “It’s like, ‘I’ve only met you for 30 minutes and had a conversation, you seem like a great guy, but I love my daughter and I know who my daughter is.’ Of course, I wanted to hear a yes, but the fact that he stood true to himself showed me all I needed to know about him as a man. I have a lot of respect for him.”

While they've come a long way, a body language expert says that the couple's body language when they're with her squad definitely has some room for improvement.

They could definitely be more romantic with each other. Yes, this is a group picture. But body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, Traci Brown, can't help but highlight the lack of romance between the two here. "This one is odd," Brown notes. "Why is she giving him only a face full of hair? And is her hand in the pile of hands? Either way, he’s for sure not holding her hand. This isn’t the most romantic of situations."

She's more into the camera than she is into him. In this picture, Brown draws our attention to the fact that Randolph has her arm draped around her dad in a friendly way but is in a more romantic embrace with Underwood. Even though she's holding him romantically, Randolph's focus still seems to be on the camera. "He’s trying to be romantic and she’s more into the camera," says Brown. "So there’s a dichotomy going on. But he’s more into her than she is into him in this moment.