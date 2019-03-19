Colton & Cassie's Casual Body Language Shows Possible Trouble In Paradise
After a whirlwind press tour, the newest Bachelor Nation couple has decided to treat themselves to rest and relaxation in Cassie Randolph's hometown of Huntington Beach, California. And Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's casual body language tells us a lot about what their dynamic is like when they're just chilling with friends and family, rather than sweating for the cameras during a high-pressure rose ceremony.
On Sunday, March 17, Randolph posted a few photos of her and Underwood hanging out with her family. (He has moved to California to be close to her.) While spending time with a new bae's parents is always a big deal, it's especially significant for this couple. You see, Underwood's first time meeting Randolph's family didn't exactly go so hot. In fact, her dad was so hesitant about the budding relationship that he refused to give Underwood his blessing for Randolph's hand in marriage. Her dad even flew to Portugal to convince his daughter to walk away from the former football player... and it worked. Randolph left the show and Underwood was so heartbroken that he broke up with the other two remaining women, because he felt Randolph was the only one for him.
Ultimately, the two mended their relationship, got back together, and left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend (they chose to skip a proposal during the season finale). In fact, Underwood has even said he now sees Cassie's dad's point of view. “Looking back, I understand where he was coming from,” Underwood recently told People. “It’s like, ‘I’ve only met you for 30 minutes and had a conversation, you seem like a great guy, but I love my daughter and I know who my daughter is.’ Of course, I wanted to hear a yes, but the fact that he stood true to himself showed me all I needed to know about him as a man. I have a lot of respect for him.”
While they've come a long way, a body language expert says that the couple's body language when they're with her squad definitely has some room for improvement.
They could definitely be more romantic with each other.
Yes, this is a group picture. But body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, Traci Brown, can't help but highlight the lack of romance between the two here.
"This one is odd," Brown notes. "Why is she giving him only a face full of hair? And is her hand in the pile of hands? Either way, he’s for sure not holding her hand. This isn’t the most romantic of situations."
She's more into the camera than she is into him.
In this picture, Brown draws our attention to the fact that Randolph has her arm draped around her dad in a friendly way but is in a more romantic embrace with Underwood.
Even though she's holding him romantically, Randolph's focus still seems to be on the camera.
"He’s trying to be romantic and she’s more into the camera," says Brown. "So there’s a dichotomy going on. But he’s more into her than she is into him in this moment.
They made their way back to each other in the end.
Things may have been a little off while they were on the beach, but it looks like things are better between them when it's just two of them.
"This one is a sweet moment sleeping together," says Brown of the plane picture Underwood posted before they went on the trip. "Even if some of the [photos] may not have been picture perfect they came together [in this moment]."
Underwood first announced that they're officially together almost a week ago with an Instagram picture of them kissing in bed. He captioned the post:
Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you. You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead... I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever. I love you @cassierandolph
Randolph also announced their relationship with a similarly mushy caption on a mirror picture of them kissing. She wrote:
I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋
Congrats to the happy couple!