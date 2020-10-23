Everyone loves a good sale. Your favorite things but for less? Sign me up. With deals on deals on deals, ColourPop's Fall Haul sale is here, meaning you can get 25% off its entire site. From securing your perfect fall lipstick to snagging a collab you've been dreaming about, you can get it all now for a discount. And ColourPop's sale only lasts until Monday, Oct. 26, so you'll want to scope out all the deals ASAP.

ColourPop is known for its affordable, relevant, often nostalgic collabs, and you can score some serious must-have items from the brand with a cult following, especially since it restocked some fan-favorites. Classic products like ColourPop's Lippie Stick and Brow Gel are back and ready to go. Even some items from the highly coveted Sailor Moon x ColourPop are on sale. And since fans of makeup and anime have been clamoring for a restock after that collection sold out nearly immediately, you'll have to grab it quick before the discount ends.

You have all weekend to shop ColourPop's Fall Haul sale and get 25% off a ton of makeup items. Eyeshadow palettes are as low as $9, and you can even score Liquid Lipsticks for as low as $6. If you don't feel like scrolling through all of the sale, you're in luck. I've rounded up some of the best deals to score during ColourPop's Fall Haul 2020 sale.

The Sailor Moon x ColourPop line was so anticipated, it's not all that shocking that it sold out in less than 24 hours. While you might have missed your first chance to score the collection, you can get it now. However, if you're just looking for one nostalgic piece, I'd go with the Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette ($15, ColourPop). The super cute, holographic cover will take you right back to childhood, and it has delicious pastel shades to fuel your inspiration.

While you're loading up your cart, you'll definitely want to include Homecoming Glitter Gel ($6, ColourPop). It'll give all your looks an intense sparkle. The multi-colored, iridescent gel ensures you'll rival Euphoria in terms of glitter game.

Fall and winter are the time to rock some red lipstick, but I have such a hard time finding the perfect shade. Big Bang Lux Liquid Lip ($6, ColourPop) is a slightly deeper red than, say, firetruck red which is what I prefer. It's also made with pomegranate, grape seed extract, and goji fruit to keep your lips soft and nourished all day long.

ColourPop's Jelly Much Shadow ($7, ColourPop) provides intense color with just one swipe. Even if you don't consider yourself a beauty guru, you can turn out effortlessly chic looks with this on your shelf.

Go full egirl with Brow Boss Gel ($6, ColourPop) to brush up your fluffy brows. Not only will your brows stay put all day, but the product also provides dimension and definition. What really takes the cake for me, though, is that it also promises not to flake or feel crusty by the end of the day.

With the Stone Cold Fox Palette ($26, ColourPop) in your life, you won't need another eyeshadow palette for a long time. It has 30 shades of cool tones perfect for making smokey eyes, witchy looks, and simple, everyday makeup. There are metallics and mattes, so you can really dial up or dial down the glam whenever you want.

I'm a tinted moisturizer kind of person, and ColourPop's Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer ($11, ColourPop) gives you great coverage while hydrating your skin. It's infused with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to ensure your skin is also at its healthiest and most hydrated.