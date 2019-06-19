Do your makeup looks often get called out of this world? Do bold eyes and cheeks make you feel like a total star? If so, you're going to freak out over the recent launch of ColourPop x KathleenLights’ zodiac blushes and single shadows. The cult-favorite beauty brand and popular YouTuber have teamed up once again to create a selection of truly stellar products, proving once and for all that they're the ultimate power couple. Get ready to seriously amp up your summer beauty look.

Last year, the pair teamed up on their first collaborative product, which arrived in the form of The Zodiac Eye Shadow Palette ($18, colourpop.com). Featuring 12 matte and metallic shades that were each inspired by a star sign, the palette was chock full of neutrals, with a few shocking pops of color thrown in for good measure. I mean, you can't not make an Aquarius-inspired shadow bright blue!

In January 2019, Colourpop and KathleenLights dropped The Zodiac Loose Pigment Collection ($70, colourpop.com), which also included 12 shades of product inspired by the star signs. Ultra-fine and highly concentrated, they can be used on your eyes, cheeks, lips, or nails and promise to deliver "extra dimensional colour and shine."

If you loved the shadow palette but didn't feel the need to own all 12 hues, or if you've been wishing on a star that Colourpop and KathleenLights would expand their product offerings, the duo's new drop is going to make you very happy. KathleenLights revealed it via a post on Instagram that read, "IT'S FINALLY HERE 💙 I’ve been teasing these blushes for awhile & I’m so happy to show them to you!!!!!! 4 NEW Pressed Powder Blushesss I made with @colourpopcosmetics (video coming Wednesday) AND IT GETS BETTERRRRRR ⚡️ The Zodiac Palette will also be available in SINGLE SHADOW COMPACTS! 🌙☀️✨⭐️ Launching 06/19 10AM PST!"

Yes, you read that right — starting June 19, you'll be able to shop your favorite shadow(s) in single pan form, as well as an all-new range of blush. The Universe is looking out!

Arriving in Lunar Has It (a matte bronze), So Retrograde (a shimmery terra cotta), I Need Space (a mauve nude), and My Sun And Stars (a gold-flecked peach), the blushes will help you get that sun-kissed glow you've always wanted.

As for the shadows, they're the same lineup of hues found within the original palette. There's The Aries (a metallic firey orange), The Taurus (a matte camel brown), The Gemini (a metallic antique gold), The Cancer (a soft peachy pink with a golden sheen), The Leo (a soft coral with a gold flip), The Virgo (a matte dark chocolate brown), The Libra (a matte light dusty rose), The Scorpio (a rich metallic plum), The Sagittarius (a matte magenta purple), The Capricorn (black with gold glitter), The Aquarius (a matte periwinkle blue), and The Pisces (a metallic aqua).

Every single color is so good that you actually might want to consider getting that palette, am I right?