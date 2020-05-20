The Suite Life of Zack and Cody has been getting a lot of attention recently as fans celebrated the throwback Disney Channel series' 15-year anniversary. But don't expect to see series to get a reboot or revival anytime soon. While several nostalgic Disney shows have been getting the reboot treatment recently, like That's So Raven and Lizzie McGuire, Cole Sprouse's quotes about a Suite Life reboot explain why he isn't too keen on the idea.

On Monday, May 18, Sprouse video-called into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to give fans an update on his life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Sprouse showed off his new moustache, Fallon asked if he would ever consider playing Cody Martin again in a rebooted Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Unfortunately for anyone who may have wanted a look at Zack and Cody's adult life, Sprouse made it pretty clear he doesn't think a reboot would be a good idea.

"I don’t think that it should be done, if I'm being honest," Sprouse said. "I think it’s really incendiary, there’s a huge potential to, kind of, demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and revive it. I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing. I think also, if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that, they’re not really in the same headspace."

Sprouse did not fully count the idea out, though. He said he'd be interested in trying "to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that." But it sounds like he doesn't think that's likely.

Although Cole and his twin brother Dylan stepped away from the spotlight for several years following the end of their spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck in 2011, both brothers are now back in the acting business. Cole stars on Riverdale, along with returning to the big screen in 2019's romance drama Five Feet Apart and the upcoming musical comedy Undercover. Dylan has opted for indie roles in recent years.

Unlike the bulk of their childhood acting jobs, the Sprouses have not worked on a project together since The Suite Life ended, but they both stated last year they are totally open to reuniting on-screen at some point. However, they clarified they aren't interested in playing up the fact that they're twins for a show or movie ever again, which sounds like another reason they would not be too excited about returning to their Suite Life roles.

I guess the Tipton Hotel will stay vacant for the time being, but at least fans can relive the magic whenever they want by watching The Suite Life on Disney+.