Riverdale fans have gotten a taste of Cole Sprouse's musical talents, and now the actor is about to put his singing on full display in an upcoming film. In the recently announced musical movie Undercover, Cole Sprouse will star alongside Zachary Levi as the leader of a wedding cover band. Here are all the details we know so far:

Undercover marks Sprouse's second major motion picture since taking an extended break from acting following his days as a Disney Channel star in the 2000s. In 2019, he led the hospital-set romance Five Feet Apart, but his new movie will be a totally different vibe. Levi will star in Undercover as Jack, a former rock star who finds himself down on his luck after becoming a father. To reenergize himself, Jack secretly joins a wedding band led by Sprouse's character Ben, a young misfit with a knack for covering oldies. With Jack's membership, Ben's band finds more success than ever before, but that all changes when Jack's true identity is revealed.

So far, Levi and Sprouse are the only actors announced to be in Undercover. The movie is directed by Steve Pink, who was behind other music-heavy comedies like High Fidelity, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Grosse Point Blank. Sprouse announced on Twitter he was set to begin filming in April.

According to Nathan Kahane, the head of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Undercover will feature both Levi and Sprouse performing several classic songs: “Like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect, Undercover is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it’s going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics.”

Levi has shown off his singing ability several times before, earning a Tony nomination for his lead role in She Loves Me on Broadway and providing the voice for Flynn Rider in the Disney animated musical Tangled. But Sprouse, on the other hand, has really only sang for a project once before.

When Riverdale aired its first musical episode in Season 2, adapting the songs from Carrie: The Musical, Sprouse's character Jughead was notably the only main character on the show to not sing a note. However, in Season 3's Heathers: The Musical-themed episode, Sprouse belted out a rendition of "Seventeen" along with Lili Reinhart.

Everyone who loved that musical moment should start looking forward to Undercover, because it sounds like Sprouse will be singing so much more than ever before in the upcoming film. Since the movie has not even begun filming yet, there is no announced release date for Undercover, so keep your eyes peeled for more news in the coming months.