Anyone who grew up watching Disney Channel in the 2000s knows of Cole and Dylan Sprouse's work together, but in recent years, the twins have split up professionally to explore their own unique projects. While Cole has re-embraced the limelight thanks to his hit series Riverdale and film releases like Five Feet Apart, Dylan has opted for smaller projects, recently starring in a string of indie movies. The twins have not worked on the same project since their Disney days, but Cole and Dylan Sprouse want to work together again, according to a new interview in Variety. But fans should not expect a Sprouse twin reunion project to look anything like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Although the brothers have embraced different paths in the modern film and TV industry, Cole and Dylan Sprouse both confirmed they are open to working together again for the right project. They do have some conditions, though. Cole said that he would not be interested in doing a reboot or a reunion for Disney, meaning The Suite Life characters Zack and Cody Martin will not be coming back in any form. Instead of looking to recapture the cutesy twin antics, Cole said he would need a project that makes him feel passionate about acting with his brother for him to jump on board.

We’ve talked about it ... The whole kitschy twin thing, I don’t think that really sells anymore ... It’s about feeling passionate for acting again. If it’s a cool project, I don’t have a problem with that.

Dylan echoed Cole's sentiments, and also mentioned that although the two are totally open to working together again, he does not think they will share the same role in a show or movie like they used to as child actors: "I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means."

So that means fans might get to see a Sprouse twin reunion in something, as long as its not a Disney reboot, doesn't rely on a "kitschy twin thing," and features them playing separate roles.

Also, don't expect for the twins' on-screen reunion to happen on Cole's hit CW series Riverdale. Cole totally shut down any possibility of Dylan joining the cast of the dark teen drama in a 2017 interview with Glamour, telling the mag he thinks that kind of stunt-casting could destroy the world of the show and he didn't think Dylan would really be interested in joining the show anyway.

Given all this information, it sounds like the best bet for a Sprouse twins reunion project is likely a movie of some sort. Maybe Cole will carve out some time to join Dylan in the indie film world for some upcoming art film, or maybe Dylan is ready to return to mainstream movies and could co-star with his brother in a major motion picture that interests them both. For now, fans will just have to wait to see if and when the twins will come together on screen once again.