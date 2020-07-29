Cole Sprouse is reflecting on the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on his mental health. After a month-long social media detox, the Riverdale actor returned to Instagram and explained his absence. Not only did he say a month away from the gram was beneficial for him, but he shared some words of wisdom for his followers. Cole Sprouse's Instagram about mental health and the coronavirus pandemic is required reading y'all.

Sprouse's post was a throwback pic taken from a previous trip to Tulum, Mexico. He shared the scenic snapshot on July 28, and was completely transparent with fans about how he's been feeling.

"Thinking back to Tulum," he began.“ Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break. I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal."

From there, Sprouse explained why the coronavirus and quarantine life has affected him so deeply. "As someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule. Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first," he urged.

Sprouse also asked his followers to take the United States' handling of the pandemic into consideration when hitting the polls in the upcoming election. For Sprouse, the health care system currently in place is not cutting it.

"In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is - a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US. We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system," he wrote.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The good news for fans? Sprouse also promised he'd be on Instagram much more moving forward. "I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies," he concluded. And while I'm 100% here for a social media detox, Sprouse has definitely been missed on my feed.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.