Pride Month is one of the most amazing times of the year. If you've ever been to a Pride parade, you know there's nothing quite like the feeling of acceptance and joy that comes from being surrounded by your community. But like so many things in 2020, this year's Pride is going to look a little different in the wake of COVID-19. Still, just because you won't be able to safely visit your fave gay bar, that doesn't mean things have to be any less festive. There are plenty of fun and creative ways to celebrate Pride if you’re quarantining alone that'll help you ring in this month with all the glitter and joy you'd expect.

By celebrating at home, you can really cater the events to your preference. Focus on activities that bring you happiness and a feeling of connection. Lean into your creativity, embrace your community in new ways by learning more about queer culture, and maybe even take some time to reflect on queer history. Bring into focus your hopes for a brighter future for LGBTQ+ people, and the role you want to play in creating it. Not sure what that looks like for you? Here are some fun stay-at-home Pride activities to help inspire your celebration this month.

1. Attend A Virtual Pride Parade. If you can't go to a Pride parade, bring the Pride parade to you! And thanks to many Pride events opting to go online this year, it's easier than ever to join in the festivities from afar. Consider the Trans Pride Seattle event, Global Pride, and NYC Pride broadcasting its celebration on ABC.

2. Bake Some Pride In Your Lovin’ Oven. Kryssia Campos/Moment Open/Getty Images The key to quarantine Pride Month is to infuse it into the activities you already enjoy. For instance, if you love to bake or cook, why not add a little rainbow rightness to your recipes?

3. Watch A LGBTQ Movie & TV Marathon. There are so many incredible movies and TV shows by queer creators or featuring queer storylines. Take full advantage of being at home to finally catch up on a few you missed, as well as rewatch the ones you love For all the difficulties we're facing this year, having streaming service options fortunately isn't one, and there are plenty of LGBTQ+ offerings just waiting to be seen.

4. Learn Your Queer History With An LGBT Documentary Fest. "The Life and Death of Marsha P. Johnson"/ Netflix Pride's the time of year when queer folks can celebrate their identity and embrace self-love. But Pride didn't just happen; it was the result of previous generations' struggles. One great way to celebrate Pride is to have a greater understanding of queer history with a documentary fest.

5. Enjoy Some Queer Lit. Enjoy creative output from the community by cracking open a few books by and about queer folks. Create a Pride reading list, but whether it skews more literary or pulpy is entirely up to you. And if you want to hear queer folks talk about their favorite books, check out Lamba Literary Does Pride.

6. Create Some Lewks For Insta. Half the fun of attending Pride is getting all decked out in your finest rainbow or queer signifying getup. Just because you're at home this year, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on showing off some fierce lewks. But instead of taking that style to the streets, bring it to social media with a series of styles all month long. Or if you've ever been curious about drag, now's the perfect time to explore your new persona.

7. Deck Your Halls With Pride. Image Source/Image Source/Getty Images Want to feel the Pride spirit? Surround yourself with it by decorating your home with Pride-themed decor. Make streamers, banners, artwork, and cross-stitch. The key is to brighten up your surroundings and make this time of year stand out as something special. Buy art from queer artists, or make your own.

8. Become A Pride Pen Pal. Being in quarantine during Pride can feel isolating for you and others. One great way to celebrate the season and connect with others who may be feeling the same way is by finding a new friend from afar with Pride Pen Pals or Sage Table.

9. Tip Your Local Drag Queen. While the bars and clubs where your favorite drag queens perform may be off-limits during Pride this year, the queens themselves are still performing and happy to accept your tips, hunty. It's easy to support their art while getting into the spirit of Pride this year. Follow your favorite queens on social media to find out when and how to watch — and be sure to give them your coins.