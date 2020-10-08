Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were a fan-favorite couple from the moment their Riverdale characters, Jughead and Betty, locked eyes. Fans could sense from the start that their on-screen chemistry was too good to not be true, so it was no surprise when the pair eventually confirmed they were dating in 2018. What made Sprouse and Reinhart's relationship even more exciting for the public was how close they were with their Riverdale costars, made apparent by the constant hang sessions the cast documented on their Instagrams. That's why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's mutual friends made their 2020 split even harder for their fans to accept.

After months of speculation about where their relationship stood — stemming from Sprouse and Reinhart's separate living situations amid the coronavirus pandemic and Riverdale's hiatus — Sprouse confirmed in a candid Aug. 19 Instagram he and Reinhart had split. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote. "What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

Considering how many mutual friendships the former couple have, and the fact that their breakup hasn't seemed to affect at all, Sprouse's well wishes to Reinhart seem to ring true.

Camila Mendes

Mendes has built up a strong friendship with Sprouse and Reinhart, starring as Veronica alongside them on Riverdale. While Sprouse and Reinhart deleted many of their photos together after their split, Mendes still has plenty of pics with the former couple living on through her IG.

While Reinhart and Sprouse may no longer be together romantically, it seems Mendes' friendship with both of them as individuals remains strong.

After Sprouse confirmed his and Reinhart's split, Mendes simply reacted by "liking" the heartfelt post on IG. Then, on Sept. 13, Mendes posted a gushy birthday tribute to Reinhart, writing: "Happy birthday to the decider of cringe, protector of dignity, the wise all-knowing queen that is lilithy reinhart."

KJ Apa

Apa is another Riverdale costar both Sprouse and Reinhart are close with. While the casts' social media posts and interviews make it clear he's pretty tight with Sprousehart as individuals, it's safe to say he's closer with Sprouse. Actually, they even lived together for a while.

Sprouse's twin brother, Dylan, dished on Cole and Apa's living arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic to ET in May, saying: "Him and KJ, in the very beginning of quarantine, ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute."

Apa keeps his social media pretty scarce, but he's known to post a funny video of Cole every once in a while.

While Apa hasn't interacted with Reinhart on social media in a while, Reinhart has actively "liked" all of Apa's IG posts since August, including the aforementioned video of Cole dancing.

Madelaine Petsch

Petsch was nothing but supportive of her Riverdale costars when they were dating, and not much has changed since their split. In July 2019, when the couple was still together, the couple posed for W Magazine and threw fans for a loop by requesting separate interviews. The request led to speculation they had split, but Reinhart and Sprouse quickly slammed the speculation in comedic tweets of their own.

Petsch praised Reinhart and Cole's response to the gossip in an interview with Access saying, "I love them. I don’t even know how they come up with this stuff. I was so in awe of that moment.”

While Petsch hasn't interacted with Cole on IG since news of his split from Reinhart broke, the two are still following each other. Petsch also posted a birthday shoutout to Reinhart on Sept. 13, writing, "Happy birthday dingus," proving they're still BFFs.

Dylan Sprouse

Even before Riverdale premiered in January 2017 and Sprouse and Reinhart officially started dating, Cole's twin brother Dylan was already putting in time with Reinhart. Dylan often joined the two on beachfront adventures and other outings.

After reports surfaced in May 2020 that Cole and Reinhart split, Dylan gave a brief update about how his bro was handling things to ET. "[Cole's] good," Dylan said. "He's getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life."

Dylan and Reinhart still follow each other on Instagram after the split.

Barbara Palvin

Dylan's girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, who he started dating in the summer of 2018, quickly became a friend of Reinhart's. In February 2019, Palvin met Cole around the time of the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and they seemed to hit it off. Later, in June 2019, the two women posed together at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palvin hasn't commented on Reinhart and Sprouse's split, but as of October 2020, the two women are still following each other on Instagram.

Though Cole and Reinhart may be closer to different members of their inner circle after their split, it's clear that everyone is on cordial terms.