Well, my friends, it seems like rainy spring has passed, and summer is finally beginning. And since every summertime celebration — from BBQs, to picnics, and, of course, days at the beach — require a vast selection of tasty treats, you could probably imagine how stoked I am to try Cold Stone Creamery's Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups. If you're seeking out an extra summery version of your favorite snack, these are definitely what you're looking for. TBH, I think they'll cool you down in the tastiest way imaginable.

If you've ever made your way to Arizona-based ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery, you've probably tried its delectably creamy ice cream, tasty mix-ins, and, obviously, watched for the perky servers who sing when you tip them. Going there is an overall glorious experience, and I highly recommend seeing what it's all about. Anyway, the brand is straying from its classic ice cream selection with its newest creation — a totally original and super special ode to your favorite candy. According to Cold Stone's May 19 Instagram post, the Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups look like the chilly dessert you'll crave this summer. IDK about you, but ice cream is my top priority when summer hits.

According Cold Stone's Instagram post, the outer shell of a Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cup is made of chocolate (obviously), and it's filled to the brim with gooey layers of Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce and refreshing Chocolate Ice Cream. Then, all of that is topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt and — last but not least — a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. And while it sounds great on paper, it looks even more delicious.

OK, do you see what I'm seeing? This looks rich AF, and I don't even know how I would go about eating it. I know my face and clothing will be totally smothered in chocolate after eating it, but trust me — it'll be worth it.

If you happen to have a hankering for one of these babies right now, you can order Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups on Cold Stone's website. Just navigate to the the "Cupcakes" or "Ready For Pickup" section on the menu. You can add a six-pack to your cart for $12.99 to pick it up at your closest Cold Stone location. Elite Daily reached out to Cold Stone to inquire about how long the cups will be available, but did not hear back in time of publication.

As you would probably imagine, Twitter is going HAM over these things,

Yeah, these are a really, really big deal. Between you and me, I'm counting down the minutes until my lunch break to snag some for myself.

Reese's come in all shapes and sizes, from Minis, to King Size, and even in Pieces. And if you haven't yet heard, Reese's Thins are now a thing, and you can buy them from the Walmart website. As of March 2019, they are available in dark chocolate and in milk chocolate. A 7.37-ounce will cost $4.09, while a 3.1-ounce bag should start at around $2.49, per the website. In my eyes, though, a sweet treat is priceless.

OK, that's it. Cold Stone is a freaking genius, and they deserve some sort of award for creating Reese's Ice Cream Cups. Honestly, they should consider releasing more "summery" versions of classic treats. Cold Stone, if you're listening, might I suggest an M&M's ice cream treat?