Cody Simpson's Relationship History Includes Basically Every A-Lister

If you’ve been following along with Miley Cyrus’ Instagram stories lately, you’re well aware that she’s newly dating Cody Simpson, and they’re all kinds of cute together. The relationship happened fast, but it seems like it’s the real deal — judging by the PDA-packed selfies they’ve both been sharing with fans on social media. And while Cyrus has been in the news lately for her split with Liam Hemsworth, Cody Simpson’s relationship history isn’t quite as well-known. But the singer has a notable list of famous exes.

Simpson and Cyrus have known each other for years, and a source recently told ET Online that “they have hooked up in the past.” But now, it appears their relationship has gotten a little more serious — or at least more public. On Oct. 5, Cyrus officially confirmed that she and Simpson were a couple when she called him her “BF” and posted pics of him bringing flowers to the hospital while she recovered from surgery. Simpson has also shared photos of himself and Cyrus together… and even Justin Bieber is getting involved, asking Simpson if he wanted to plan a double date.

This is all exciting and current news, but it isn’t the first time Simpson has been linked with an A-list celeb. Here’s the full list of everyone he’s dated, starting back when he was just getting started as a big-time musician.

Kylie Jenner, 2011 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner and Simpson ran in the same friend circles back in the day, so it wasn’t all too surprising when rumors swirled that they were dating. Neither of them confirmed the relationship at the time, but years later, Simpson revealed on the TV show Hello Ross that he and Jenner were briefly a thing. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Jenner for comment on the reported relationship and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Bella Thorne, 2011 While Bella Thorne and Simpson never technically dated, they were in each other's orbit for awhile. In 2011, she told Popstar! that they met in a cafeteria, he asked for her number, and later invited her to his birthday party.

Gigi Hadid, 2013-2015 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simpson was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid for two years. After their split in 2015, he told DuJour that his feelings for the supermodel were still intense. “I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will. It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable,” he said, adding, “Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff…. as soon as we split I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low-key, and focus on my music.”

Sierra Swartz, 2016 True to his word, Simpson's love life took a more low-key turn. In 2016, he was linked to model and college student Sierra Swartz. They reportedly engaged in "some serious PDA" at Malibu Guitar Festival after dating for a few weeks, according to Billboard. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Simpson and Swartz for comment on the reported romance but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Charlotte Lawrence, 2016 A few months later, Simpson was reportedly spotted spending time on the beach in Malibu with model/singer Charlotte Lawrence. JustJaredJr. reported that sources close to Lawrence claimed the relationship was legit, but if they went out again, the couple kept the details on the DL. (Elite Daily reached out to Lawrence and a rep for Simpson for comment on their rumored relationship and did not hear back in time for publication.)