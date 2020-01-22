From this point on, your life will be divided into two parts: The Time Before You Heard Cody Simpson's Quote About His Penis and The Time After You Heard Cody Simpson's Quote About His Penis. The quote in question took place during a Jan. 21 episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show aptly titled, Cody Simpson & Other Well Endowed Celebs. "Hey, I've got to ask one more thing," Kyle said toward the end of the already extremely NSFW interview. "A lot of the gay guys that work here on the show — and me — were discussing celebrities we think are are really well hung, and you came out on top as probably the guy that would be hung like a donkey."

And here's the best part: Cody didn't respond by flat-out denying the claim. "Mate, that's been the talk," Cody initially joked in response, although he clarified he was "kidding" only seconds after. I know this is going to be impossible to imagine, but things only got more awkward from there when Kyle decided to call Cody out for forgetting to take a picture in his "undies" (I promise I'm just as lost as you are).

I think every detail of this bizarre undies convo is important so I have it all laid out for you below. You're welcome.

KYLE: "You were supposed to take a photo in my undies which you never did."

CODY: "I didn't want to upset you."

KYLE: "Why? Was my face all distorted by that giant shlong?"

CODY: "Yeah, exactly. I didn't want to intimidate you. I didn't want to make you feel bad about yourself."

JACKIE: "So, the rumors are true then?"

CODY: "I'm kidding. I'm kidding."

OK, to be fair, Cody made it clear throughout the entire interview that he was "kidding" about having a giant donkey-sized shlong. But he never said he didn't have one either, right?

Speaking of Cody's wiener, did I mention he also noted that he uses condoms? Well, he didn't say that verbatim but, when asked if he uses protection, he responded: "I'm cautious. I'm a careful guy." As for his relationship with the woman he's most likely using said condoms with, it seems as though things couldn't be going any better.

"It's great," Cody told the show's hosts when asked how his relationship with Miley Cyrus is going. "We're amazing. no complaints."

OK, that was a lot to take in so I'm going to give you some time to digest.