Any of you who were stressing about some trouble in paradise between your new favorite pop star power couple can take a big old sigh of relief because Cody Simpson got Miley Cyrus a Christmas gift amid the cheating rumors that following him the days leading up to the holiday. Cody, himself, shared the gift he got for Miley with the world by posting a picture of it onto his Instagram Stories on Christmas Day. The gift in question was a pretty legit gold skull necklace that hung from a chain around Miley's neck alongside her many other necklaces, including multiple gold chains of varying lengths and a shorter diamond necklace.

Cody snapped a picture of Miley's necklace-adorned neck and captioned it, "Museum Quality for my queen." Oh, and if you were wondering how we knew which of her many necklaces was the "Museum Quality" gift he got her, Cody let us know by pairing his caption with a skull emoji and a trident emoji. Needless to say, the emoji pairing leads us to believe it was the skull necklace that he purchased for his "queen."

I'm not exactly sure what qualifies a necklace as "Museum Quality," but I will go ahead and say that the necklace is absolutely massive. Check it out for yourself straight from Cody's Instagram Story here:

Throughout the day, both Cody and Miley took to Instagram to share updates on their Christmas spent together with Miley's family.

As one might expect from a Cyrus family Christmas, there was lots of twerking:

Even Cody took a shot at getting his twerk on:

Obvi there was some guitar playing on Cody's end:

Oh, and how could I forget the portion of the night when Cody sipped tea with Miley's mom Tish while they pretty much got to attend a free Miley Cyrus concert?

Their Christmas together comes as a great breath of fresh air to many fans who were worried about Cody and Miley's relationship status after rumors broke out that Cody might have been less than faithful to Miley.

The rumors first started swirling about on Dec. 21 when TMZ snapped pictures of Cody walking in New York City with playmate Jordy Murray. Cody's sister Alli was quick to put those rumors to rest by reportedly telling The Daily Mail on Dec. 23 that Murray her brother's “best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years" and that Cody was simply in New York visiting his bestie "for a couple days.”

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Just when fans started to think it was safe to move on from the possibility of Cody cheating once and for all, a new cheating rumor broke out on Dec. 23 when a source reportedly told E! News that they apparently saw a woman kiss Cody "on the lips" behind the DJ booth at NYC night club Little Sister. Cody's agent was quick to shut that one down, telling E! News that "there is absolutely no truth to this story" and that "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

Based on the fact that he just spent a very merry looking Christmas with the Cyrus family, I think we can go ahead and assume that both his sister and his agent knew what they were talking about.