Miley Cyrus is having a busy holiday season. A year after she married Liam Hemsworth on Dec. 23, 2018, TMZ reported that the former couple has reached a divorce settlement, and the split is expected to be finalized in the new year. But as her marriage ends, her relationship with Cody Simpson is making headlines, too — and not for a great reason. After a source claimed to E! News that he was reportedly kissed by another woman, Cody Simpson denies cheating on Miley Cyrus, insisting these allegations are false. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Simpson and Cyrus for further comment on this story, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October 2019, following her separation from Hemsworth in August 2019 and her subsequent relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. With steamy Halloween photos and pictures of Simpson joining the extended Cyrus clan at Thanksgiving, their bond looked tight.

But the holidays brought rumors of trouble in paradise. Simpson was spotted in New York City with model Jordy Murray over the weekend of Dec. 21, fueling speculation the couple had split. But E! News reported this was all nonsense, with one source claiming that they were "still dating" and "crazy about each other." Simpson appeared to subtly refute the rumors by posting an Instagram story that showed his phone's lock screen as a picture of Miley as a toddler.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

But that wasn't the end of the story. Simpson has now been reportedly spotted out in NYC again, and this time, a source claims to E! that he was "dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls," one of whom "kissed him on the lips." Simpson's agent told the publication, "There is absolutely no truth to this story... Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been steadfastly ignoring these rumors, choosing to focus on taking care of herself during the holiday season. According to Cosmopolitan, she posted a message about the importance of self-care during the holidays to her Instagram Story:

I think it’s super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season. Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweet treats we usually try to stay away from but alsooooo KEEP MOVING....Movement is an important ingredient to self-love/care.

Could the "keep moving" message also apply to her relationship with Simpson? Or will the couple still be going strong come the new year? Only time will tell.