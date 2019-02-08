On the hottest and sweatiest days in the middle of summer, there are very few things that manage to quench my thirst quite like an ice cold can of Coca-Cola. That being said, you could probably imagine how excited I was to hear that the brand just announced a new flavor, which is practically guaranteed to make you feel totally and utterly nostalgic. In case you haven't already heard, at the end of February 2019, Coca-Cola's new Orange Vanilla flavor will finally hit grocery store shelves. And TBH, it's totally giving me good old-fashioned creamsicle vibes.

If you know me at all, you're probably well aware that it's not unusual to find me knocking back an original can of Coke, but I'm pretty much always open to any and all new experiences. So when a new flavor comes around, you'd better believe I'm always one of the first in line to try it. And since the brand just announced their latest permanent flavor, Orange Vanilla, you'd better believe I'm ready.

You'll be able to get Coke's Orange Vanilla flavor in the form of original Coke, as well as Coke Zero Sugar. According to Coca-Cola, both combine that classic, delectable taste of Coca-Cola that you've probably come to know and love over the years, with orange and vanilla "creamsicle" flavors, which you may remember as a tasty soft serve treat from way back in your childhood days. Orange Vanilla is the company's very first flavor in over 10 years to join their official "flavor portfolio," per the company, and I gotta say, it looks straight-up amazing.

Courtesy Of Coca-Cola

This glorious new Coca-Cola flavor will be hitting grocery store shelves nationwide as of Feb. 25, according to Coco-Cola fact sheet about the new sip. You will be able to find it in 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles, and if you're all about that ~sleek aesthetic~ you'll even be able to snag them in 12-ounce "sleek" (aka slim) cans for a limited time. That's right — it'll be available in "sleek" cans starting in March, all the way through the end of May. And even better news, the Orange Vanilla flavor itself will stick around as a permanent addition. Pretty awesome, right?

According to a post on the Coca-Cola website, Kate Carpenter, the Brand Director of Coca-Cola, said the beverage company is super excited to see how the new Orange Vanilla flavor will do alongside their widely-beloved Vanilla and Cherry flavors.

According to the post, Carpenter shared:

What we realized is that we had a diamond in the rough when we looked at our flavors portfolio. The growth of Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke – and their zero-calorie variants – has been really strong in recent years even with very limited marketing support.

In other news, Diet Coke added two new flavors to their lineup earlier this year in January 2019. In case you didn't already try them, they introduced Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai to their line of fruity flavors. Needless to say, they've been a huge hit, and I definitely took a liking to both.

OK I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for any and all Coca-Cola flavors. However, the latest addition to the brand's flavor portfolio sounds like it will taste absolutely amazing. I can pretty much already taste the nostalgic walks in the park, days at the beach, and afternoons at the playground. So, so refreshing.