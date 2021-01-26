Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of former Trump administration aide Kellyanne Conway, has become famous for her TikTok posts about social justice issues (and the conflicts she has with her mother about them). But on Jan. 25, things turned upsetting after Kellyanne allegedly posted a topless photo of Claudia to her Twitter Fleet. In a series of emotional response videos on Jan. 25, Claudia confirmed the photo appeared to be real, and later asked the public for privacy — but no matter what is going on behind the scenes, the entire situation is troubling. Elite Daily attempted to reach Kellyanne for comment via Twitter, but did not immediately hear back. However, Kellyanne told The New York Post on Jan. 26 she had "no comment" on the situation and she was with her daughter.

The photo was apparently posted to the elder Conway's Twitter Fleet on Monday Jan. 25, and was documented by others on Twitter before it was removed. In a now-deleted Jan. 25 TikTok video, Claudia appeared understandably emotional at the violation of privacy. "The picture's from months ago, and I'm assuming that when my mom took my phone, anytime she's taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that so that was on her phone, and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her," Claudia said, according to versions of the TikTok later posted to Twitter. "So Kellyanne, you're going to f*cking jail." In a subsequent video, captioned "shaking right now please report it please," she added she assumed her mother had taken a version of the photo to use against her in the future, and then had been hacked or posted it by accident.

"I'm literally at a loss for words," Claudia said. "My mom deserves to go to jail."

In a Jan. 26 video posted to Twitter by her father, George Conway, Claudia appeared calmer and said she was taking a break from social media. "This isn't forced, this is coming completely from me, Claudia," she began the video, before saying she had faith her mother had not posted the photo and she believed Kellyanne had been hacked. "My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters." As a reason for the social media pause, she added her family was tired of becoming headlines.

However, many who have followed the story remain worried. The events come after Claudia posted videos that appeared to capture Kellyanne screaming at her and claimed she was being "physically, mentally, and emotionally" abused over the week of Jan. 19. Kellyanne did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject.

As of Jan. 26, authorities are conducting an investigation into the situation, although details remain unclear. Per The New York Post, the Conway family was visited on Tuesday by officers from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Alpine Police Department. In an email to Elite Daily, Alpine Police Chief Chris Belcolle confirmed an investigation was being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, but said no further information could be released as records involving juveniles were protected from public disclosure.