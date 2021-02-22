Ouch! Sorry, my tongue is just burning from the piping hot tea that is Clare Crawley's Instagram of Dale Moss' feet on the beach. On Feb. 21, Crawley posted a picture of herself holding a collection of seashells alongside the caption, "collecting memories." Seems innocuous enough, right? Wrong.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Moss' bare feet in the background of Crawley's Instagram. How were they so sure the feet belonged to Crawley's former fiancé? Moss, who's been spotted out and about with Crawley in Florida throughout the past week, posted a series of videos to his Instagram Stories on Feb. 17 featuring himself getting a glittery pedicure. In the videos, a woman's voice could be heard laughing in the background as he explained that he was getting the pedicure because he had "lost a bet." As you can imagine, fans were quick to assume the woman in the background was Crawley. Of course, the feet in the beach photo were rocking a glittery pedicure, too.

"Dale’s feet," one fan commented on her post alongside a series of crying laughing emojis. Another fan pointed out another key element in the post: "Gold toes and a ring on that wedding finger."

In case you have somehow possibly forgotten, Moss was the first to announce he and Crawley had split in a since-deleted Jan. 19 Instagram post. While his post made it seem as though the couple had mutually decided to share the news, Crawley took to Instagram on Jan. 21 to tell her fans that she "was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were."

Things seemed to really be done between the two until Feb. 16, when both Reality Steve and TMZ shared pictures of them reportedly together in Florida.

As more and more evidence of them reportedly together in the Sunshine State continue to emerge, sources are reportedly saying a reconciliation may be on the horizon. “Her love for Dale didn’t just disappear overnight. She still has strong feelings for him. Once she falls in love, she falls hard," a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Feb. 22, claiming that "she is someone who wants to get married and have kids like tomorrow. She’s not gonna give up on love."

Here's to hoping they do whatever's best for them.