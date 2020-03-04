Clare Crawley is the newest Bachelorette, and I couldn't be more excited. Crawley was the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, and she was also previously engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard, a contestant from Canada's Bachelorette whom she met during Season 1 of The Bachelor: Winter Games. She and Beauséjour-Savard decided to part ways in April 2018, and now Crawley is ready to find love again as the next star of The Bachelorette — though TBH, I'm still curious why she and her ex didn't work out. Clare Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard's zodiac signs can't entirely explain their split, of course, but there's no denying that their astrological compatibility is a little complicated.

Crawley was born on Feb. 8, which makes her an individualistic Aquarius. Beauséjour-Savard's birthday falls on Dec. 10, making him a adventurous Sagittarius. Both of these willfully independent signs can't stand being tied down or told what to do, which makes Aquarius and Sagittarius kindred spirits. However, these free spirits are also notoriously flighty and unreliable. An Aquarius-Sagittarius pairing is typically an amicable one, as these two are always on the same page, but the relationship doesn't tend to last, as neither sign is committed to actually, you know, committing.

Aquarians don't follow rules — they make them. These quirky folks march to the beat of their own drum, and they truly DGAF what anyone else thinks. Following the announcement that Crawley would be the next Bachelorette (making her the oldest Bachelorette on the franchise at 38), the Aquarius queen preemptively shut down any haters during a Good Morning America appearance. "I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me," she said. "The thing is, I wonder if they're ready for me, for my age, so I feel like that would be more of an issue than for me with them." Boom.

Like most Aquarians, Crawley is also a major nature lover. One look at her Instagram will tell you that the Bachelor Nation alum loves nothing more than exploring the great outdoors. Aquarians don't know how to sit still, and as an air sign, they take any opportunity they can to enjoy some fresh air. For them, adventure is a much greater priority than keeping up appearances. As Crawley said in 2018 Instagram caption explaining her hiatus from social media, "My hair is in a messy knot, I'm sticky AF from sunblock mixed with sweat, my outfit is not linked anywhere or even 'this season,' and it doesn't even matter — I had the best day!" Spoken like a true Aquarius.

But here's the thing: Sags share many of the same qualities. This restless fire sign also lives for adventure and excitement, and like Crawley, Beauséjour-Savard often shares his outdoor pursuits on the 'gram. The two Bachelor Nation alums met on The Bachelor: Winter Games after all, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they're both outdoorsy types. Like most Sags, Beauséjour-Savard doesn't seem to take things too seriously (or, at least, that's what his social media persona suggests), and he appears more concerned with finding good vibes than finding his future boo.

Aquarians and Sags make for great friends, but when it comes to romance, these two infamously detached individuals can have a hard time settling down — even if it's with each other. Fortunately, Beauséjour-Savard made it clear that there's no hard feelings after Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette. He took to Instagram to share a goofy pic of him and Crawley together, which he captioned, "Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!!" Hooray for supportive exes!

These two may have been too similar to make things work long-term, but if anyone can stay friends post-breakup, I feel like it's an Aquarius and a Sagittarius.