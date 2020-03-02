In a perfect world, your ex would be genuinely happy for you — they'd cheer you on in your effort to find true love from afar. That's certainly not the world we live in, but still, every once in a while someone breaks the mold of pettiness and restores your faith in mature breakups. Case in point: Benoit Beausejour-Savard's reaction to Clare Crawley's Bachelorette news, which is both super sweet and surprising. Not only did he congratulate her on this exciting news, but he also praised all of her wonderful traits as a romantic partner.

Let's back up for a sec. Fans' jaws collectively dropped on Monday, March 2, when it was announced on Good Morning America that Clare Crawley was going to be the next Bachelorette. ICYMI, Crawley was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' controversial season of The Bachelor in 2014. After exiting the show in second place (and eventually telling Galavis off in the most epic way), she continued her search for love on Bachelor In Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 and The Bachelor: Winter Games Season 1.

The Winter Games series is where she met Beauséjour-Savard, but their romance had some twists and turns. After they first felt a spark on the show, Crawley started canoodling with another contestant (Christian Rauch), and Beauséjour-Savard left the show when she couldn’t commit to going all in with him. Their love story doesn’t end there, though — after filming for Winter Games ended, Crawley re-connected with Beauséjour-Savard, and on the After the Final Rose special in February 2018, he popped the question. However, the couple was only engaged for two months when they announced that they were parting ways. While it may have been painful to split up, it was clear that there were no hard feelings between them.

"We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance."

Now, Beauséjour-Savard has taken to IG once again to share his feelings about Crawley with fans. But this time, he's using the social media platform to gush about her, congratulate her, and wish her luck.

On March 2, he wrote: "Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever."

I mean, could you ask for a sweeter display of support from a former fiancé? Clearly, Beauséjour-Savard has a lot of respect for his ex, and if you ask me, that bodes well for her romantic future. Having the strength to call it quits on a relationship before any resentment or other negative feelings set in shows immense strength and maturity. If Crawley can approach her season of The Bachelorette with both of those things, she's primed for success. At the very least, she can take comfort in knowing that her ex is genuinely cheering for her — and truly, how many people can say the same? Given the positive vibes they're spreading, fingers crossed that both Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley are both able to find their happily ever after — even if it can't be with each other.