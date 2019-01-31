There are so many different ways to show your affection for the people you love, whether you gravitate towards giving hugs, picking flowers, or doling out compliments. I — however — often end up gifting my special someone with food. Usually I'll go with something chocolatey (because for real, chocolate can win almost anyone over) but this year, I totally have my eye on Cinnabon's Heart-Shaped CinnaPacks to give the gift of sugar this Valentine's Day. I don't know about you, but warm gooey deliciousness is all I could ever really ask for. And the best part is that they look freakin' amazing *drool.*

Way back in middle school (because who doesn't love a #TBT), my very first crush bought me a Cinnabon at the mall. And from there, the rest was history. JK! We aren't actually still dating IRL, but that boy (who will remain unnamed) truly managed to win the key to my heart on that fateful day of shopping, hanging out, and being our awkward pre-teen selves. And if you happen to be looking to woo your boo on the most romantic day of the year, the best way to do it is with a Heart-Shaped CinnaPack. Trust me on this.

Courtesy Of Cinnabon

I mean, do you see that thing? She's gorgeous.

According to Cinnabon, this glorious treat is back on their bakery shelves by popular demand. That's right — you could have gotten your hands on one of these when they came out last year. But if you didn't have the chance to indulge on one of these last year, each comes with a heart-shaped box of nine MiniBon Rolls. As of publishing this post on Jan. 31, they are available at Cinnabon bakeries nationwide for $13.99, according to Cinnabon. Be sure to note as well that price varies by location, and it'll only be available for a limited time only. If it's too chilly to leave your house, though, have no fear: You can also order a box via Cinnabon's online delivery platform (which includes free overnight shipping!) starting on Feb. 1, per Cinnabon. It really is the greatest and most delicious gift you can give, if you're looking to have the sweetest possible V-Day in 2019.

Maybe you aren't entirely sure when you'll be able to gift one of these. If you don't have a date this Valentine's Day, Cinnabon suggests bringing a Heart-Shaped Cinnapack to any and all in-office celebrations this year (seriously, you'll be the most popular person in the office). You could also bring it to a Galentine's Day get-together, and if you have a hardcore sweet-tooth like I do, you could even go ahead and buy one all for yourself (because #selfcare is the best, babes!). Regardless of how and when you decide to eat one of these, I can guarantee they'll be able to warm up even the iciest of souls this winter season.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

There are so many glorious ways Cinnabon lovers can enjoy the Heart-Shaped Cinnapack this Valentine's Day. Whether you're stuffing your face alongside all of your BFFs, with your family, next to bae, or if you're simply eating them one-by-one in the comfort of your bubble bath, they're super cute and they look straight-up delicious (because who doesn't love a Cinnabon?!). TBH, I'm counting down the days until I can get my hands on them — February seriously could not come any sooner.