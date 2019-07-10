I don't know about you, but I take the phrase "treat yourself" quite seriously. Whether it refers to cherishing a little more time in bed before work, eating two scoops of ice cream instead of just one, or caving in and buying that cute little plant for your desk, there are so many (necessary) opportunities to give yourself a pick-me-up amidst a seemingly never-ending week. And, in case you haven't heard, Cinnabon is giving away free BonBites on July 20 to create more "moments of bliss." It truly speaks to my life motto, making for a tantalizingly sweet summer.

While Georgia-based bakery chain Cinnabon always brings the fun, the brand is kicking things up a notch this July by offering complimentary on-the-go BonBites on Saturday, July 20, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — just visit any participating Cinnabon mall bakery location or Pilot Flying J bakery (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) across the United States, and you will receive a sleeve filled with not one — but two free portable (and undeniably poppable) BonBites. And, the best part is there's no purchase necessary. It is totally and utterly free, according to the chain's July 10 press release.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

The brand seems extremely excited for this tasty giveaway. BonBites are like a "sweet escape," as Gwen Stefani might say, and the chain strongly encourages fans to treat themselves, as Karyn Sarago, Cinnabon Chief Marketing Officer, said in the press release.

According to the press release, Sarago shared:

We know that small moments of human connection - from a smile to a hand squeeze to a conversation - positively impact people in a huge way. We want to encourage more of these bite-size moments of bliss among our fans by treating them with our own bite-size treat, BonBites, because Life Needs Frosting!

If you've never tried a BonBite for yourself, they're like mini replicas of the original full-size snack, which you've probably come to know and love. They are super tiny, delectable, and filled with creamy cinnamon bliss. You can get them year-round in bakeries across the country in four-count sleeves and 16-count CinnaPacks, per the release.

To grab yourself a couple of BonBites in-store, track down your nearest Cinnabon bakery by navigating to the chain's online locator. If you'd rather order online, you can visit Cinnabon online shipping platform to get 16-count packs, and can also refer to Cinnabon catering, which will get you a full 36-count tray. Like I always say, "Go big, or go home."

As you can probably tell, I rarely hold back from treating myself. So, it should go without saying that I will be taking advantage of Cinnabon's free BonBite giveaway as soon as the clock strikes noon on July 20. There is no doubt in my mind I'll be getting in line bright and early, though — it'd be a shame if they were to run out of treats. But, you know I would just end up buying a cinnamon roll for myself anyway LOL.