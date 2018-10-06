In case you were wondering, yes, many people are still reeling at President Donald Trump openly mocking Christine Blasey Ford — the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexually assaulting her back in the 1980s (which he denies). For those who missed it, during a Mississippi campaign rally on Oct. 2, Trump ridiculed Ford for failing to recall certain details surrounding the alleged assault when she testified about the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, prompting her to speak up on the moment. And Christine Blasey Ford's reported response to Trump mocking her seems so on-point.

One of Ford's lawyers, Lisa Banks, shared Ford's reported response to the incident during an interview with CNN on Friday, Oct. 6, telling host Dana Bash that her client was "upset" after seeing Trump make fun of her testimony. She explained:

She was upset by it. It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman. Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the president of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful.

Elite Daily reached out to Ford's lawyers and the White House for further comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Even so, Ford reportedly doesn't regret her decision to come forward with her allegations against the Supreme Court hopeful. Banks continued:

I don't think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing. And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible.

Well, good for Ford taking what happened in stride, but not everyone had such a sincere response to the unflattering moment, in which Trump cast doubt on Ford's allegations by calling out her inability to recall details surrounding the alleged assault, including how she got home from the gathering she said it occurred at. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on Trump's remarks but did not receive a reply.

He said:

How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don't know. I don't know. What neighborhood was it in? I don't know. Where's the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs — where was it? I don't know — but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember.

Immediately after, many people took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Trump's comments — including Chris Evans.

"Are you kidding me?" Evans tweeted. "Are you kidding me with this? What is the purpose of this? Was there no other vitriol you could spew to rile up your base and deepen this country’s divide? You used THIS?? Do you even understand the message you’re sending? Where is your sense of human decency?" Elite Daily reached out to the White House and to Evans' team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Many other Twitter users shared similar messages.

Ford may reportedly be upset and humiliated by the moment, but, hopefully, she finds solace in all the people who have swept to her defense in the days since.