This year's slate of Super Bowl commercials is star-studded to say the least, but there's one star you might've missed. TikTok star Christian Shelton sings "Rise Up" in Indeed's Super Bowl commercial, and if it didn't bring tears to your eyes the first time you watched it, just hit replay. His performance is truly breathtaking.

Shelton only started posting to TikTok during the beginning of the worldwide pandemic lockdowns, but he quickly became one of the app's shining musical talents with his cover videos. Since March 2020, the 19-year-old Las Vegas singer racked up over 670,000 followers on the video-sharing platform, and his posts regularly receive hundreds of thousands of views. His cover of "Rise Up" for Indeed's 2021 Super Bowl commercial has all the charm of his usual covers, but this time, his audience is in the tens of millions.

One of Shelton's first viral videos was his April 2020 cover of Ariana Grande's "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)," and it's still one of his most poignant covers to date. His voice echoed magnificently, filling the room and the hearts of his commenters from around the world. It currently has over 370,000 views, but he didn't stop with just that one hit. He continued posting, and soon his videos were regularly netting massive numbers on the app.

Indeed no doubt took notice of the rising star and recruited him specially for their 2021 Super Bowl commercial. In the clip, Shelton's hauntingly familiar voice accompanies clips of Americans searching for jobs on Indeed during one of the toughest economic crises in United States history. All the pandemic-caused job losses are made inspirational with Shelton's cover of "Rise Up," promising an optimistic future ahead for Americans who have braved the storm and faced insurmountable challenges.

Shelton also recently announced he was named a Black TikTok Trailblazer, and was recognized for all his work as one of TikTok's shining stars during Black History Month. He thanked his followers for their support and spoke directly to them in a Feb. 2 post to the platform about the honor.

Although the world didn't get to see Shelton sing during his Super Bowl commercial debut, at least they got to hear his magical voice sing such an motivational track. There's no doubt his cover will be heard by millions, and he's sure to gain a whole lot more followers in the months to come. He also posts regularly to his YouTube channel, which you can subscribe to here.