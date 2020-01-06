Christmas may have come and gone, but the gifts keep on coming thanks to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple has arguably the most adorable Instagram accounts, constantly flooding their fans' feeds with pictures and videos from their epic vacations and ones of their kids being as cute as can be. But, on Sunday, Jan. 6, Miles and Luna basically broke the internet while playing with the newest member of their family. Chrissy Teigen's videos of Luna and Miles playing with a puppy will melt your heart.

It all started when Teigen and Legend arrived home from their holiday away and shared news about their new the rescue pup on social media. "Welcome to the family, petey!" Teigen wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!"

The internet quickly fell in love with the caramel-colored cutie with celebrities, including Brooklyn Decker and January Jones, raving about the dog in the comments section. "Oh dear lord I’m in love," Decker gushed. Jones wrote: "Omg he’s so gorgeous."

But it was Teigen adding the cuteness of Luna, Miles, and Petey together that truly made everyone go wild.

Like when Luna walked up to her dad with the dog and asked, "John, would you like to hold her?"

Or when Luna made it clear that Petey was not going to use a crate and that the couch is fair game for the pup to lay on.

And just look at Miles showering Petey with kisses!

Luna couldn't help but stare at her new BFF.

Chrissy Teigen on Instagram

Through all the fun, Teigen made sure to give another shout out to Wagmor Pets, the organization that helped them bring Petey home.

Chrissy Teigen on Instagram

After the kids got plenty of time to love on their new pup, it was time for Teigen to snuggle up with Petey. Teigen shared a series of IG Stories watching the 2020 Golden Globes with the dog fast asleep on her chest.

Chrissy Teigen on Instagram

It's clear by the smiles on Teigen, Legend, and Luna's faces in this photo posted by Wagmor Pets that Petey is the perfect addition to their family.