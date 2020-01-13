Chrissy Teigen has created two extremely successful cookbooks, but even she can't always please the palate of a picky toddler. The ever-adorable Miles Stephens acted as his mom's taste-tester recently, and he wasn't feeling what she had just cooked up. Chrissy Teigen's video of Miles testing her Super Bowl recipes is priceless.

Über-talented Teigen is always in the kitchen trying her hand at new things. So, with the biggest football game of the year right around the corner, Teigen is making sure she's got the best food spread for her famous friends. Not to mention, her millions of fans are counting on her to share her recipes so that they, too, can wow their Super Bowl guests.

With Miles in the hot seat — aka, his highchair — Teigen eagerly waited for the tot to answer her burning question. "Miles, do you like it," she asked Miles, who looked baffled after he took a bite of some sort of hotdog appetizer. After a few seconds, Teigen finally got Miles' answer, and it was not what she was expecting.

"Testing super bowl recipes for @cravingsbychrissyteigen!" Teigen captioned the Instagram video. "Tough crowd. he really thought about it." Watch Miles' reaction below.

Teigen's fans couldn't get enough of the sweet video.

"Food critic in the making!" a comment from the official Lisa Frank account read. Another commenter wrote, "I really just think we all need to take a moment to appreciate his honesty." Many followers gushed over the fact that Miles appeared to not want to hurt his mom's feelings, but really didn't like the food.

Miles isn't always a tough critic, though. Take this time he really enjoyed this corndog.

Or when he first started using a fork to gobble up his buttered noodles.

Who can forget when Teigen shared a video of Miles enjoying his favorite food.

He's also a plain pretzel lover.

So there you have it. Miles is well on his way to following in his mom's food-loving footsteps.