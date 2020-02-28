Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna Stephens are up to their adorable mommy-daughter shenanigans again. This time, it involves acting like the lovable cartoon character Scooby-Doo. Just watch Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna howling like Scooby-Doo, because it is beyond cute.

I'm not sure if there's ever such a thing as too much Scooby-Doo, but Teigen hilariously thinks so. She tweeted a video of Luna howling outside with the caption, "Too much scooby doo."

At one point, Luna stopped howling and said, "I'm going to try one more time."

It's not totally clear what Luna was hoping to achieve, but it seems like she may have been trying to get the neighborhood pups to join in on her howling session. They didn't, but Teigen totally did. She giggles in the background before howling along with Luna.

Teigen's followers (and some of their dogs) were pretty amused by Luna, too.

One fan tweeted, "My dogs just jumped up looking for the source of the howling" alongside a crying-laughing face emoji. "She made my dogs bark, she passed," replied another. "This is too cute," tweeted a third, followed by "Omg shes the cutest stan Luna."

Ona fan even gave Luna her own Scooby-inspired nickname, replying, "Luna dooby doo."

Fans should feel super blessed Teigen was able to get away with this adorable video of Luna. Turns out, the tiny tot doesn't like being in front of the camera. Even though you've probably seen Luna in countless videos and photos across Teigen's socials and in a new Quay Australia sunglasses ad with her mom, she "does not like photos," according to Teigen's Feb. 26 interview with People.

"She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything,” Teigen said, before explaining how she's able to persuade her 3-year-old to get her Naomi Campbell on. “She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.”

Seems like Luna doesn't have any plans to follow in her mother's footsteps as a professional model and host for now. Hopefully Teigen keeps the candy coming so fans can continue to get glimpses of Luna — even if she's just howling outside.