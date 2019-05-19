Alright y'all, let me start this off by saying I am — hands down — one of Chrissy Teigen's biggest fans. But one of my absolute favorite things about the model, author, and social media master are the videos and photos she shares of her three-year-old daughter, Luna Simone. She is incredibly cute; she's a spitting image of her talented parents; and, most importantly, she makes for some really, really solid social media content. And if you haven't already seen Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna "hosting" SNL, it will totally make your heart melt.

On Saturday, May 18, DJ Khaled took Saturday Nigh Live by storm as the official musical guest. According to USA Today, the DJ, music producer, and songwriter set aside time to honor late rapper Nipsey Hussle. In doing so, he brought out a number of performers, including SZA, Lil Wayne, and most importantly for the purpose of this story, John Legend. And since Legend values his family, it should go without question that his Teigen, Luna, and newly 1-year-old Miles (who wasn't pictured but was likely with the fam in New York), were there in the audience to support him.

Prior to Legend's performance, according to People, Luna and Chrissy spent a little time exploring the iconic 30 Rock stage, and for our enjoyment, Chrissy recorded some quality footage. The video shows the toddler walking down the steps in a white tutu and star-patterned shirt, and upon reaching the bottom, she's prompted to say the classic line, "Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night." Check it out for yourself, below.

OMG, that was — by far — one of the best monologues I've ever seen. With a little help using cues from her mom, Luna basically nailed the trademark line. Teigen captioned the Instagram post:

an emotional moment for me. my baby doing the dream!! #snl

Being the proud papa he is, Legend commented on the post, "My baby." If they aren't the cutest family ever, I seriously don't know who would be. My heart is truly melting into a puddle on the floor.

To really show off Luna's prowess for the live show, Teigen posted a second video of her daughter nailing the opening line. "Live from New York it's Saturday night!" she exclaims in the video, before twirling for the audience. We get it, Luna, you're the cutest thing ever, LOL. Check out her encore performance, below — it's seriously adorable.

With parents like Chrissy and John, it should come as no surprise that Luna is destined for success at such a young age. This was made pretty clear last year in December 2018, when Teigen casually posted a video of Luna singing "A Whole New World," and it was — by far — one of the cutest things I've ever seen. Luna is already a star, honestly.

As per usual, Chrissy and Luna are totally slaying the game on social media. There's no doubt in my mind that Luna will be hosting the NBC show several years from now, and they will replay this video as proof that she was — in fact — SNL's youngest host ever. For real, I am looking forward to it.