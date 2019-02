Chrissy Teigen isn’t shy when it comes to trying new foods and it seems that she wants her kids to have the same approach. Though Teigen has confessed in the past the her daughter Luna is a picky eater, she recently let the 2-year-old try something new and she shared it on social media! Chrissy Teigen’s video of Luna eating Thai boat noodles will warm your heart!

In the video, which Teigen shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 26, you can see Luna digging into her meal and even using her tiny fingers to break off noodles that don’t fit into her mouth! She definitely seems to be enjoying the noodles and the video of the whole thing is beyond adorable.

“First thai boat noodles! so proud,” Teigen, whose mother is Thai, wrote in the caption of the post.

Teigen is clearly proud of her heritage and happy to share it with Luna, which is wonderful. It seems like Teigen really strives to provide Luna with a sense of who she and where her family comes from. Luna may only be 2-years-old, but it’s never too early to start teaching a kid to be proud of who they are!

Here’s a look at the video Teigen shared of Luna eating Thai boat noodles:

This isn’t first time time Teigen has shared some of her mother’s culture with Luna. Earlier this month, on Feb. 12, Teigen shared a photo of her mom and Luna having lunch in Thai town:

And back in September 2018, Teigen shared photos of Luna all dressed up in a traditional Thai outfit. Trust me when I say the the photos are super cute and will make you want a kid of your own! Have a look:

So, Teigen is really ramping up her efforts to teach Luna what it means to be Thai. She’s also making strides in teaching Luna all about feminism. On Feb. 22, Teigen shared a video of herself and Luna thumbing through a children’s book about feminists. In the video, you can see Luna trying to read Little Feminist while Teigen tells her who is on each page. One page of the book shows Maya Angelou and Teigen points out that another page depicts Ella Fitzgerald. It’s a very cute video!

Needless to say, Teigen is definitely making sure little Luna gets a well-rounded view of what it means to be a woman in the world — and a Thai woman at that. Actually, Teigen even went as far as to take Luna to see Crazy Rich Asians at the theater back in August 2018. While Luna certainly couldn’t understand what was going on in the film, Teigen thought it would be a positive experience to have Luna see people on the big screen who looked like her, her mom, and her grandma. She even posted all about it on Instagram.

“Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu’s mother and yelled “yāy!” (“Grandma” in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy,” Teigen wrote in the caption of the post. “Someone beautiful and aspirational. It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm.”

All in all, it seems like Teigen is taking all the right and necessary steps to make sure Luna grows up with a strong sense of who she is. What a great mom!