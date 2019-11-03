Chrissy Teigen’s Video Of John Legend Performing At Universal Studios Is Hilarious

On Friday, Nov. 1, John Legend wrapped up the spookiest season of the year with what might be the best costume I've seen yet. The crooner dressed up as himself for the holiday, courtesy of a red onesie with his face printed on it, and delivered a particularly stirring rendition of his iconic love ballad "All of Me" — and luckily for us, his wife documented the whole experience on social media. Chrissy Teigen’s video of John Legend performing at Universal Studios will make you LOL, because it's so over the top in the best way possible.

Whether or not you're a fan of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there's no denying that they're one of the most relatable celebrity couples around and they have no problem poking fun at themselves and documenting it for all their followers to see. So, when the couple decided to do a Halloween-themed date night on Friday, Nov. 1, I wasn't surprised that they decided to infuse a whole lot of humor into the evening's activities, which included red onesies and a "wine drunk" performance from none other than Legend himself.

The singer took to Instagram to document the evening, which included an impromptu performance at Universal Studios. "We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear," he wrote on the social media platform along with a clip of his performance. "Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it."

Along with the help of a "reluctant DJ" that he enlisted, the "Love Me Now" singer then serenaded the crowd on stage. In Legend's words, "it was a night." The video shows a visibly intoxicated Legend performing before the camera pans to a giggling Teigen.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Twitter to share her own recollection of the night's events, poking fun at her husband for calling attention to himself at the event.

"John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," Teigen tweeted on Saturday, Nov. 2 alongside with the video clip. "The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."

The couple's date night comes just days after Teigen took to Twitter to reveal — on a more serious note — how they epitomize #RelationshipGoals.

"I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to L.A. instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch Love Island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately," she shared on the social media platform. "Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u."

She added, "AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love."

Leave it to this couple to keep giving us a steady stream of relationship inspo.