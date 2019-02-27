For anyone on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen is an absolute must-follow. From hilarious insights into her marriage to poignant social commentary, her profile has it all. And now Chrissy Teigen's tweets about reporters' questions for John Legend might be some of her most important posts yet. It turns out when the couple gets interviewed, Legend is regularly asked a pretty sexist question regarding his wife. And Teigen is just pretty over it.

"I feel like a very common question when interviewing john is basically 'how do you deal with your wife,'" she started. "And ... I don’t love it."

Then she continued in a second tweet, "It happens a lot. “does she ask you if certain things are okay to say?” ...it’s just very weird to me."

"No," she answered in a third tweet. "he doesn’t. I don’t care. and he doesn’t care. end of question."

So how does Legend respond to the insanely sexist and rude question? "He usually does the standard “no...she knows what she’s doing...” but it’s not even that. It’s just that I am a different human than him? It is theeeee most common question with him," explained Teigen in the fourth tweet. "Please stop."

Finally, she included with an extremely important message in her fifth tweet. "I’m not mad at anyone who has asked this," she wrote. "I get that we are very different. It happens a lot though and I’m just not very into it. You don’t ask me how I deal with watching msnbc every night or what I do while he’s silent for a week."

Read her full thread for yourself below:

Legend also chimed in to have his wife's back. He quoted her original tweet along with his own beautifully supportive message. "Yeah my wife is brilliant, savvy, funny as hell and clearly better at social media than me," Legend wrote. "She doesn't need my advice or censorship when it comes to how she communicates with the public."

Amen to that.

Teigen has been a huge figure on social media, namely Twitter, for years now and she hasn't been shy about acknowledging the influential power she's garnered over the years.

"Honestly, when I first got my first major brand endorsement, that was the first time where I couldn’t say something that I thought was funny because there could be backlash [for the brand]," she told the Associated Press back in 2018. Or when I couldn’t go to award shows anymore because I always prided myself on being an outsider so I got to comment on performances just like a regular fan. When I couldn’t do that (anymore) I knew that it was over for me.... I really don’t have the intention of things becoming a moment or a quote or a thing. Sometimes the things we do are not some grand statement about something bigger."

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she's posting a grand statement or not, let's be clear on one thing: Teigen is a successful woman in her own right who does not need her husband's permission to post something on the internet.