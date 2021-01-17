Chrissy Teigen has shown that she's a woman of many talents, from writing cookbooks to taking over Twitter to leading her own TV show. But could the media personality's next accomplishment be champion equestrian? It certainly seems possible, since Chrissy Teigen's tweets about horses show that she's embracing the horse girl lifestyle as a major act of self-care.

The 35-year-old star has been open about her grieving journey following the pregnancy loss of her son Jack in September 2020. And on Saturday, Jan. 16, Teigen revealed that a pointer from her therapist has inspired her to make a new four-legged friend.

"My therapist says I need something that I do just for me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," she tweeted alongside a pic of a brown horse relaxing in his stall. "Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me," she wrote. "He's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

In a reply, Teigen added that the horse's name is Cosmo (hopefully in reference to the Seinfeld character Cosmo Kramer) but he isn't hers. She also shared a hilarious look at her struggle to break in her riding boots, sharing a video of her attempting to adjust them with the caption, "Holy sh*t. horse people: the boots! i always thought breaking in boots meant the foot part but does it mean the calf part because I'm dying over here."

Her boot adventures quickly turned into a thread, including one video in which she danced on the ground before rolling on to the ground laughing. "Not even at the horse part yet lol what the f*** who can fit in these," she wrote. In another video, she attempted to loosen the leather with a hairdryer, per fans' advice.

Even fellow star Gigi Hadid chimed in, suggesting that Teigen oil the boots.

It's nice to see the star laughing again, especially after being so open about grieving her third child in recent months. While it's unclear whether Teigen plans to start taking regular horseback riding lessons, the fact that her therapist suggested the new hobby made one Twitter user point out that she could be participating in equine therapy, which incorporates riding and horse care into a person's treatment.

Hopefully Teigen will continue enjoying her foray into the horse world, and update fans on whether the horse is actually named after Kramer in the meantime.