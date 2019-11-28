Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to cement their status as one of the most hilarious celebrity couples around with their latest antics. Just days after celebrating the fact that she was "boning" People's pick for sexiest man alive, the former SI Swimsuit model's social media posts took a comedic turn as the couple prepared to ring in Thanksgiving. Chrissy Teigen's tweet about "cheating" on John Legend totally trolls her husband, and it'll make you stan this couple even more.

Teigen is no stranger to poking fun at her other half, and the teasing has only amplified since the "All of Me" hitmaker was recognized as this year's sexiest man alive." If you've been following along, the mom-of-two was pretty ecstatic about the recognition at first, sharing on Twitter, "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" and even changing her Twitter bio to read "De-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

However, since then, she's changed her tune to hilarious effect, recently sharing a 13-second video to Twitter where a very disgusted Chrissy can be seen surveying Legend — who's dressed as an elf — doing some kind of questionable sexy dance while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Clearly unimpressed, she captioned the video, "Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family."

On Thursday, Nov. 28, Teigen decided to start the Turkey Day festivities off on another sassy note, courtesy of a video where a clearly distracted Legend could be seen with his headphones on nodding his head to some music.

Taking advantage of the fact that he clearly couldn't hear her, Teigen teased, "I'm cheating on you." When Legend didn't responded, she upped the ante, adding, "With three people. Don't say I never told you."

Needless to say, Twitter took the clip in good fun and couldn't help LOL'ing over Teigen's prank.

Quips aside, it appears that Teigen's joke could also be a hint at new Legend music coming our way in the near future. One response from Ty Stiklorius, who is Legend's manager, caught my eye.

"Hahah he’s totally listening to his next single and the new rap verse that was added to it," she responded. "I can tell by the rhythm of his head bob."

Only time will tell when fans' ears will be gifted with a new Legend bop, but in the meantime, I'd keep an eye out on the couple's social media for some aww-worthy snaps of the Teigen-Legend clan during the holidays.

According to the singer, Thanksgiving is a family affair in their household, and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Luna "begs to help" with the festivities.

"She loves it, she loves hanging out with her mom in the kitchen," Legend told ET while making an appearance on The Voice red carpet on Nov. 25. "I was like that when I was a kid too. I was always so curious what my mom was doing in the kitchen. I was like, 'I want to stir something, I want to do this' and Luna's the same way."

One thing we should all be thankful for? This couple's constant stream of antics and hopefully more Legend music in the pipeline.