Chrissy Teigen didn't wait too long to tell her millions of fans about her third pregnancy. After revealing her baby bump in husband John Legend's "Wild" music video on Aug. 13, and confirming the couple's happy news, Teigen has been open on social media about her pregnancy cravings, challenges, and more. On Thursday, Sept. 17, as Teigen was giving her followers an update on all things baby No. 3, she accidentally (and hilariously) revealed the sex of her and Legend's third child. So if you've been wondering, Chrissy Teigen's 3rd baby is a boy and we got confirmation straight from the mama herself.

"Explaining what’s going on with my poopy placenta on my stories if you’re interested," Teigen captioned an Instagram video. "Apologies for all the missed commitments in the next few weeks."

In the clip, Teigen is laying in bed explaining some complications she's been having that have left her on bed rest. Speaking directly about her baby, she says despite what's going on with her body, he's "very, very healthy" and "he's getting big." After dropping the "he" multiple times, Teigen finally realized she had just spilled the beans. Watch the video — and her comical reaction — below.

Fans, of course, were thrilled to be let in on the secret that Teigen and Legend's daughter and son, Luna and Miles, are getting a baby brother. Teigen didn't seem to be too upset with herself for letting out the news, either.

"Hahahahaha might as well tell you," Teigen wrote alongside the same clip of herself on her Stories. "I'm stupid," she said in the next Story, poking fun at herself.

After one Twitter user wrote that Teigen's slip-up was "the perfect gender reveal," the cookbook author replied, "no fires and no one shot in the dick," referring to two viral reveals that went very wrong.

Teigen proved that even from bed rest, she can captivate an audience and leave fans with the information they're looking for.