Have you guys heard? It might be time to cancel your Equinox membership. The owner of this cult-fitness organization and its associated business Soul Cycle and BlinkFitness is reportedly throwing a fundraiser for President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 9, and people have feelings ya'll. For example, Chrissy Teigen is not about it. She and many other celebrities jumped on social media to recommend other local fitness programs and for current Equinox members who are thinking about jumping ship. Naturally, this brought out the haters. Chrissy Teigen's response to backlash over boycotting businesses that support Trump is pretty damn epic, though her followers wouldn't expect anything less.

According to CNN, real-estate developer and Equinox billionaire Stephen Ross is throwing Trump a little soiree to raise money for who knows what? The report states that the invitation outlines attendees will pay up to $100,000 to snap a photo with the president and dish out as much as $250,000 to listen (not participate, listen) to a roundtable discussion. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, that's a hell of a lot of money.

Teigen, along with a variety of other public figures, popped online to vocalize her thoughts. In her Instagram stories, Teigen explained that she has a lot of "very cool, socially aware, progressive, awesome, amazing friends" who are current members at said businesses, adding, "I just want to let you know that their owner is hosting a giant Trump fundraiser so... f*ck them. Cancel your memberships today."

One Teigen follower typed out their feelings on her opinions, which Teigen then re-shared in her Instagram feed. The follower's post began: "IRRITATED!!" — already off to a great start — "I just saw an IG video by Chrissy Teigen who I love to follow because that family is really funny, however, she just told the world to cancel all memberships with Equinox and Soul Cycle because they are hosting a Trump fundraiser." It continued:

Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don’t have the same political views as us??? No matter who any person or business supports should not affect personal relationships or ruin businesses just because they do not support who you support. It’s our right as Americans to have freedom of choice or there would be 1 political party. Respect their choice and move on with your life like I respect your choice. This is getting SOOOOO ridiculous!

Teigen's screenshot of the interaction shows her response, which says: "Yeah we f*king are. These ‘different views’ you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity." Her accompanying caption read, "Yeah um, we have wildly different takes on 'different views.'"

For his part, Ross responded to the public backlash in a statement released to CNN. It stated:

I have always been an active participant in the democratic process. ... I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions. ... I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.

Truly, it will be fascinating to see how this event affects memberships. Time to line up your priorities, guys. (Again.)