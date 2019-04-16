May we all have the confidence, wit, and accuracy of a Chrissy Teigen tweet one day. There's no denying it, the woman owns social media. She knows how to use her platform to communicate with her fans with the humor of a seasoned comedian, talk to her friends with the familiarity of a middle school BFF, and respond to her trolls with the agility of a trained politician. She's impactful, hilarious, and oh-so-much fun to follow. Take Chrissy Teigen's response to a troll hating on her weight as the most recent example of what I mean. Her comment is equal parts biting and unaffected, and it makes me love her so much.

Like all public figures, Teigen is particularly exposed to a mess of haters. She and her famous husband John Legend are objectively accessible to the masses, which makes them vulnerable to the angst of insecure, anonymous bullies. In this example, one man went out of his way to negatively comment on Teigen's weight, just, like, in front of God and everyone on the internet.

Actually, it all went down on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's Twitter account. On April 10, Pelosi posted a photo with Teigen and Legend explaining she was "so thrilled to be introducing @ chrissyteigen and @ johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference" that night. It's honestly a great photo. It might even be a selfie (hard to tell what John's left arm is doing).

Alas, because this is the internet and we can't ever have nice things, one Twitter user took it upon himself to attack Teigen's appearance, calling her "Chubby Teigen." He wrote:

Fatty Tiegan at it again, attacking Ivanka Trump because she posts photos of her kids. Well, instead of Chubby Tiegan stuffing her face, she needs to realize Ivanka & her kids aren't illegals. How many illegals have multi millionaire Chubby Tiegan & her husband sponsored? NONE!

Excuse me, sir, can you not?

Further down in the thread this same man popped back up trying to "justify" his actions, explaining, "Tiegan likes to attack people, so i'm attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym."

First of all, it's spelled Teigen. Second of all, what a double standard we have here! Holding a female celebrity to a different standard than you hold yourself to! Can you be just a little less predictable, pal?

Teigen responded with this major reality check: She doesn't give an F about her weight or what he has to say about it.

Teigen replied:

I hate to say this but...you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.

Teigen's publicly addressed her weight before, specifically during a Q&A with some fans at the end of March.

One thing she regularly posts are decadent, drool-worthy videos of her cooking and recipes, which prompted the question, "How do you eat like this?" She explained she simply loves food and doesn't sweat the weight gain she's experienced since delivering her second child, Miles. She also admitted that she was at her lowest weight after the arrival of her firstborn, Luna, due to postpartum depression. "I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!" she tweeted.

Truthfully, I worship at the church of Chrissy Teigen. This hater can take a hike.