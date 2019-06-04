Silly hater, do not come for Chrissy Teigen. Sorry, let me revise that - do not come for Chrissy Teigen or her children. What are you, a monster? Chrissy Teigen's response to a hater criticizing Luna's hair is so on point. Anyone who follows Teigen should know she isn't afraid to speak her truth or candidly address trolls, which makes me wonder what this particular person thought was going to happen when they came for Luna's locks. Fortunately for them, Teigen kept her response pretty brief, but you better believe she made her point clear.

Here's the skinny: In early June, Teigen posted two incredibly sweet videos of herself and her daughter Luna negotiating how much candy the little 3-year-old was allowed to eat. The debate took place in front of a large audience comprised of Teigen's hubby John Legend, her mom, her little brother Miles, and a few other friends. Luna argued that she deserved the candy because she "wanted it" and "likes it," which seems absolutely fair to me. After driving a hard bargain, Luna expertly worked her mom up from one piece of candy to two, which prompted uproarious applause from everyone present.

Well done, Luna. Where were you when I was 3-years-old and trying to negotiate more Cool Whip, huh?

Check out the joyful moment in this two-part video series:

My editor and I spoke in length about what made this video so compelling and think it has something to do with how clearly smart AF little Luna is and how Legend is such a serious dad snack in these videos, but I digress.

The aforementioned hater decided to comment on something else about the video, totally missing the amazing incredible points above.

One user wrote (in a comment that's now forever been immortalized in screenshots), "Finally someone Brushed [sic] her Hair [sic]."

I'm sorry... but did you just criticize Luna's hair?

Mama Bear Chrissy caught wind of this and came back with a biting response. Teigen tagged the user and wrote: "@kmolleda all by herself! maybe she can come do your makeup."

Naturally, people were loving it in the comments. Fans followed up by tagging Teigen and shouting praise like, "Queen!" "Slay!" and "Yasss!"

While some might think the exchange ended at that, the user wasn't quite done engaging with Teigen. They followed up on Teigen's suggestion of having Luna provide makeup services (ha. ha.) by writing, "no Thanks Doll [sic] but have her practice more on her Hair [sic] it's looking Great [sic.]"

The user also added a winky-emoji which I found to be particularly pretentious given the circumstances.

Despite the response, it looks like Teigen said her peace. While I kind of feel like Teigen's brain is Instagram and we're all just living inside of it, and therefore she knows and sees every tag, every post, and every comment, something tells me she's already moved on to the next hater and the press just hasn't caught wind of it yet.

At the end of the day, I just want to be Luna and get adopted by Chrissy and John. Actually, I might even want to be adopted by Luna.

Teach me all I need to know, little one. You've clearly got it figured out.