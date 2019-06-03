Luna Stephens is the cutest celebrity kid. There, I said it! I know the Kardashians have so many kids that they could already start filming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reboot, but sorry, fam. Luna takes the cake! Case in point: The videos of Chrissy Teigen and Luna negotiating about candy. Excellent content. Great fun for the whole family. 15/10.

The Stephens family is currently on a family trip to Paris. Teigen posted a sweet family photo of her, John Legend, Luna, and Miles in what appears to be a hotel lobby. Things took a turn for the cuter when she posted two videos to her Instagram of her and Luna making a deal over how many pieces of candy the 3-year-old could have. I have no idea why they're negotiating over candy, but I'm eternally grateful this high-stress meeting over the precious sweets was recorded.

"I now call to order the meeting of the candy," Teigen says in the first video. "First off, Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy." Wow, OK. Teigen is wasting no time in these negotiations!

"I want the candy 'cause I want it, and I'd like it," Luna says back. I mean, I don't know if she could form a more airtight argument.

"Well, I need a really good reason as to why you need the candy," Teigen replies.

"I like it," Luna says. Again, airtight logic.

"What are you going to do if I give you the candy?" Teigen presses.

"Uh, eat it," Luna replies. Duh, Mom! (John Legend is sitting by Luna's side throughout all of these negotiations, by the way.)

"No, I mean are you going to be good? Are you gonna not scream during your sleep?" Woah! You had to bring that up?!

"Yeah," Luna says. Major acquiescence from the tiny legend.

"Do you promise?" Teigen says.

"Yeah," Luna repeats. She can be trusted! She is our leader!

"Can you say, 'I promise not to scream in my sleep'?" Teigen asks her daughter.

"I promise I won't scream," Luna says. You're so brave to take that on, Luna. I want to scream all the time.

Then, we get into the negotiations over just how many pieces of candy our fearless leader is going to receive.

"OK, how about — let's go into negotiations now. How about..." Teigen says.

"How many pieces of candy do you get?" John Legend pipes in, helping Luna understand the stakes. (Spoiler alert: They're high!!)

"How many pieces of candy? I say one. What do you say?" Teigen says. Solid offer.

"I say, like, this," Luna responds, holding up three fingers. We stan a girl who demands what she wants.

"Three! That's a good negotiation," Teigen says, coming next with a counter offer. "All right, what about one?"

"No, I want three," Luna quips back. She's not backing down. Nothing can shake her!

"Hmmm," Teigen ponders, "What about... two?"

"Yes," Luna says, clearly coming out of this negotiation on top.

"OK!" Teigen and Legend cheer as everyone applauds our fearless leader.

All stan Luna Stephens, First of her Name, Queen of Candy.

This has got to be my favorite Luna video ever. The look of pride on her face when everyone is cheering for her after she successfully negotiated for two — count 'em! Two! — pieces of candy.

Did she just master the art of the deal?