Chrissy Teigen has her famous friends' backs. Teigen jumped into defense mode on Monday, Dec. 9, when she spotted a weird tweet about Taylor Swift, and wasn't having the gross comments about Swift's chances of having children after she turns 30 on Dec. 13. Chrissy Teigen's response to a fan telling Taylor Swift to have babies is perfectly put.

"I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 — she still looks so young!" a Twitter user named Stefan Molyneux wrote. "It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone — 97% by the time she turns 40."

If that wasn't enough to make Teigen — and dozens of others cringe — Molyneux added: "So I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :)"

Taking things a step further, Molyneux even shared a link to a Good Morning America article from nearly a decade ago, titled, "For Women Who Want Kids, 'the Sooner the Better': 90 Percent of Eggs Gone By Age 30." The story was published on GMA's website in January 2010.

"Uhhhh you’re a f*ckin weird ass," Teigen replied, which was a similar message many others shared with Molyneux.

Teigen previously stuck up for Swift in August 2019 after Kid Rock shared his opinions about her. "Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period," he tweeted. "And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock."

Teigen replied: "You’re pathetic. - Chrissy Teigen."

While Swift hasn't responded to the misogynistic tweet about her eggs, she shut down questions about her personal life in May 2019. When asked if turning 30 would make her and Joe Alwyn focus on marriage and kids, Swift had the best response.

"I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now," Swift told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Both Teigen and Swift are two happy, successful women who need no advice from Twitter trolls about how to live their lives.