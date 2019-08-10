Another day, another person up in arms about something on the internet. Kid Rock recently came after Taylor Swift for her politics on Twitter, and the Twitterverse was not having it, as some famous social media users reacted pretty intensely to his words. Celebs are defending Taylor Swift after Kid Rock's explicit tweet attacking the pop star.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Kid Rock posted a tweet attacking Swift's politics, specifically her alignment with the Democratic party and its values. In a particularly explicit tweet, Kid Rock presumed that Swift's politics are merely a means to a movie career, writing, "Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock."

People on Twitter immediately started calling Kid Rock's tweet to Swift out for sexism and misogyny. Twitter user @Little_Raven89 responded to the original tweet, writing "Misogyny at its finest." Twitter user @ArtistsUnited1 responding by suggesting that such thinking belongs in a different era, writing, "Hey Kid - The 50's called - they want their sexist, outdated thinking back." Twitter user @AChildofSnow called the tweet "rude" and proceeded to ask, "What did she do to hurt you and make you say such a misogynistic & mean comment?"

Several celebrities also responded to Kid Rock's tweet, most of them coming to Swift's defense.

Model and author Chrissy Teigen responded to Kid Rock by writing "you're pathetic" and making fun of his sign off at the end.

Actor Patricia Arquette called Kid Rock's tweet "both gross and boring."

Comedian Chris D'Elia seemed confused about the whole thing, writing, "I can’t stop thinking about how weird Kid Rock’s tweet was. Of ALL the things to be mad about in this world, you’re mad that Taylor Swift is a Democrat?!?"

Singer Sheryl Crow also came to Swift's defense. She quote-retweeted Kid Rock's original tweet and wrote, "Spread love. Not hate. End of subject." Crow has previously collaborated with Kid Rock on their 2001 duet "Picture."

Comedian Patton Oswalt also came to Taylor Swift's defense, criticizing Kid Rock and sarcastically adding, "God bless you, buddy ruff."

Kid Rock's tweet came after Taylor Swift had begun to voice her political opinions more openly in the past few months. Back in May, Swift penned an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander in which she urged him to pass the Equality Act and and wrote that she does not believe the current administration supports equal treatment for all.

Swift also just recently opened up about what was going on in her head during the 2016 presidential election in Vogue's September cover story. At the height of the election and shortly afterwards, several fans were curious as to why Swift did not speak up to endorse a candidate. In the new interview, Swift revealed that she felt publicly hated at the time, and feared that her endorsement of Hilary Clinton would have been a liability for the campaign rather than help it.