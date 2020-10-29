Chrissy Teigen is one of the biggest celebrities out there, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have fangirl moments of her own. A lot of people have reached out to Teigen to show support after her Sept. 30 pregnancy loss, and, subsequently, her heartfelt letter about it. But the latest person to do so left Teigen awestruck. Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Hillary Clinton tweeting her pregnancy loss essay was so real.

There's been a lot of discourse surrounding Teigen's pregnancy loss seeing as she shared videos and images of her hardest moments with fans on social media. Then, about one month after the loss, she shared a lengthy essay detailing the experience she and John Legend went through. Many praised Teigen for her bravery in sharing such an emotional moment, and Clinton couldn't agree more.

"Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," she tweeted on Oct. 28.

For Teigen, the kind words from the former First Lady meant the world.

MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

"I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow," she tweeted back.

You can see the exchange below.

There's a reason the essay struck a chord with Clinton and countless others. In her post, Teigen was entirely transparent about what she went through in hopes it would help someone else in a similar situation.

In one part of the essay, she defended her decision to take photos of the very moment she lost the baby. "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was," she recalled. "I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever."

She also thanked fans for their kindness and encouraged them to act kindly as well. "I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all," she wrote.

Whether you're Hilary Clinton, or a fan at home, Teigen is appreciative of every kind word she's received.