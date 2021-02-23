For one month, Chrissy Teigen got to enjoy being one of the very few people President Joe Biden followed on Twitter. After Donald Trump blocked her from the @POTUS account in 2017, Teigen asked Biden to undo the move once he got inaugurated on Jan. 20. To her surprise, he obliged. However, after feeling so much pressure knowing the President was watching her every move, Teigen asked Biden to take it back. Once again, he did what she asked. Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Biden unfollowing her was the perfect start to getting back to posting whatever she wants.

Fans know Teigen is one to never hold back. She's criticized Trump on social media repeatedly throughout his presidency, but her most memorable tweet was in July 2017 when she told him, "Lollllll no one likes you." It lead to Trump blocking her from the official @POTUS Twitter account. Once Biden was elected President, Teigen took the opportunity to ask him to not only unblock her, but follow her. "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she tweeted on Jan. 20.

The next day, he followed through, but since Teigen and John Legend were in Philadelphia for a Democratic rally, she didn't see the good news until much later. "OH MY GOD!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Being one of the only people Biden followed was fun for a short time, but she soon realized she felt like she couldn't post whatever she wanted anymore. So, Teigen asked him to unfollow her. "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" she said.

Once he did it, Teigen celebrated with a vulgar tweet. "B*tch f*ck sh*t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!" she said.

Fans were happy to see Teigen back to her usual self on social media. "LOL like when you finally leave your grandparents house after Thanksgiving and can curse like a sailor again," one fan commented.

"I love how open and honest you are! I'm glad you're who you are!! F*ck whoever doesn't agree!" another fan said.

Happy freedom, Chrissy!