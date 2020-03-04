Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their parenting priorities in order. While the two are known to act silly around their kids, Luna and Miles, and create a light-hearted atmosphere for them to grow up in, Teigen and Legend have strong beliefs they're planning to pass down to their children. Chrissy Teigen's quotes about raising Luna and Miles to be feminists are truly inspiring.

Teigen is an outspoken supporter of many important issues, and feels she should bring up her kids up in a world where she and Legend speak openly and honestly with them. Discussing parenthood, Teigen told Glamour U.K.:

We’re going to talk to her in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don’t have that taboo that goes along with saying the word ‘penis’ or ‘vagina’, it’s silly. And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future.

Amen, Chrissy, amen.

Feminism is something Legend and Teigen are equally passionate about. During an October 2014 interview with The Huffington Post, Teigen shared her definition of feminism, saying:

People have sorely messed up the definition of feminism. It isn’t saying, 'This is wrong and this is right.' It’s having the power to do whatever the f-ck you want. It’s about having your own beliefs and staying true to them.

Legend, for his part, spoke out about being a feminist during an interview with Refinery29 in August 2017. "I thought of myself as a feminist before I had a daughter and before I was married," Legend explained. "Having a daughter might reinforce that, but it shouldn’t be the only reason I care about women’s rights."

From the looks of Teigen's social media posts, Luna and Miles are two of the happiest kids around. Legend and Teigen might be famous, but they're just like any parents who want the best for their kids.