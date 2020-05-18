Chrissy Teigen is a master of making the best of any situation, and she's proved that while she and her family remain quarantined in their Los Angeles-area home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Teigen hasn't let social distancing keep her from virtually interacting with her friends and fans, and has used the time to bond with her husband, John Legend, and their kids, Miles and Luna. So when a special occasion rolled around on Saturday, May 16, Teigen went all out. Chrissy Teigen's photos from Miles' 2nd birthday party are too cute to handle.

Days before Miles' birthday, Teigen and Legend began the countdown with the sweetest pictures, videos, and messages to their son. "This boy turns 2 this week," Teigen captioned a photo of the tot after she gave him an at-home haircut. "How does he look so grown!? officially a toddler."

When the big day finally came, Teigen and Legend were fully prepared to celebrate. "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," Teigen wrote alongside a milestone photo of Miles. "You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Check out all the adorable festivities that went down at the party where the guests of honor were Miles' besties, aka, mom, dad, and his big sis.

There's no doubt Miles' birthday bash was perfect in every way, and now Teigen and Legend will have a lot to live up to when it comes to party planning over the next few years.